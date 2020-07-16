'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' New Teaser Marks Mr Bajaj's Entry, Ekta Kapoor Pens Amusing Note

On Wednesday night, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and unveiled the new teaser of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The few seconds clip introduces actor Karan Patel as Mr Rishabh Bajaj on the show. As Ekta Kapoor welcomed the new actor, she also penned an amusing caption for the post.

Ekta Kapoor promised that everything is just right with Mr Bajaj as always. She wrote, "Swag level...same as before. Attitude level...same as before. Name - ‘Karan’...same as before... err sorry.. name -‘Rishabh’, same as before." Karan's wife Ankita Patel wrote, "Kya Baat Kya Baat."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay new teaser:

Parth's co-stars test negative for Covid-19

The new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay started airing from July 13. However, the shooting of the show has been again put to a halt after Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu announced that he tested positive for Covid-19. Fans gushed to share a concern about the rest of his co-stars like Karan Patel (Mr Bajaj), Erica Fernandes (Prerna) Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita), Shubhaavi Choksey (Mohini), among others.

In an interaction with a leading entertainment portal, Karan Patel revealed that the results of his tests came and that he tested negative. Meanwhile, as per reports, other actors including Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee have also tested negative for Covid-19. Aamna Sharif took to her social media and revealed that her staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode updates

Recently in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, when Prerna bumped into Anurag again, the latter met with an accident and was rushed to the hospital. Prerna signed the papers for him and also called herself his wife. However, when Komolika got to know about it, she lost her cool. A fierce and smart Prerna took that as a great opportunity to trigger Komolika's motives.

Prerna also made a shocking revelation to Komolika and revealed that she still loves Anurag. Komolika straight away contacted Mr Bajaj and informed him about the same. Mr Bajaj connected with Prerna and understood her smart plan. Moreover, he also agreed to support her in any way possible. It would be interesting for the viewers to see how Anurag lets Prerna win the deal again.

