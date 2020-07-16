'My Role Was Cut': Gautam Gulati Reveals Why He Broke Contract With Ekta Kapoor

Actor Gautam Gulati recalled when he broke the contract with Balaji Motion Pictures. In an interview with a news portal, the winner of Bigg Boss season 8 revealed that the industry left him stranded before Ekta Kapoor offered him a three-film deal. But the makers cut his role in the first movie itself and would not pick his calls. Ultimately, Salman Khan, who got to know about his situation, offered him a job. Here’s what Gautam Gulati said.

Gautam Gulati's struggles after winning Bigg Boss 8

Gautam Gulati is known for his roles in Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum. In an interview with a news portal, the actor revealed about the industry stranding him after he won Bigg Boss season 8. However, when Gulati disclosed the same to Salman Khan, he offered him a job.

Ekta Kapoor's three-film deal

The actor revealed that nobody offered him a helping hand when he won Bigg Boss season 8 five years back. Gautam Gulati recalled how Ekta Kapoor offered him a three-film deal, but they removed his role in the first movie itself. The actor added that he kept calling the concerned people, but did not get a response. After this, Gautam Gulati had to break the contract with Balaji Motion Pictures.

Gulati opens up about situation to Salman Khan

According to a report, the movie Gautam Gulati referred to was Azhar, in which he portrayed a cricketer modelled on Ravi Shastri. The actor also expressed his feelings after the incident and said that he was heartbroken to witness someone cheating at work. Talking about the quality, Gulati said that he did not have a concern about the money, but wanted to do a good job. However, as an outsider, the actor revealed that he received support from Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Gautam Gulati reminisced a recent meeting with Salman Khan at a party. The actor recalled that he opened about his situation to the latter, who immediately asked him to join his cast. Gulati said that within four days of their encounter, Khan introduced him to the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai team. The actor expressed his gratitude and explained how Bollywood celebs should support young talent as Salman Khan did.

Gautam Gulati's upcoming movies

Gautam Gulati will also star in Virgin Bhanupriya alongside Urvashi Rautela. The comedy-drama movie is ready to mark a digital release on July 16, 2020. It will premiere on Zee5 amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

