'Emma Fielding Mysteries' Filming Location: Know Where This Mystery Thriller Was Filmed

Emma Fielding Mysteries is a series of movies where an archaeologist ends up solving mysteries. The movies are based on a set of books authored by Dana Cameron. Read on to know about 'Emma Fielding Mysteries' filming location

Also Read: 'Love Under The Stars' Cast: The Actors Who Poured Magic Into The Rom-com

'Emma Fielding Mysteries' filming location

The three movies of the franchise are shot in the British Columbia region of Canada. The shooting has taken place in various parts of this westernmost province of Canada including Victoria, Colwood, Sidney, and Metchosin. The latest episode, More Bitter Than Death featured the University of Victoria and was majorly shot in Victoria. Some of the other popular movies that have been shot here are Deadpool 1&2, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Descendants, Scary Movie, and The X – Files.

Also Read: Tombstone Filming Location; Here Are All The Locations Where The Movie Was Shot



The cast of 'Emma Fielding Mysteries'

Courtney Thorne-Smith plays the lead role of Emma Fielding. Thorne-Smith has been a part of the industry for over 34 years. She has been a part of 27 Television shows and 9 films so far. The actor is popularly known for her roles as Alison Parker on Melrose Place, Cheryl in According to Jim, her recurring role on Two and a Half Men as Lyndsey McElroy, and Georgia Thomas on Ally McBeal. She won the Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 1999 for her role as Georgia Thomas.

James Tupper plays FBI agent Jim Connor. Tupper made his acting debut in 2001 with the movie Corky Romano. He has been a part of 16 movies and 27 Television shows since his debut. The actor is popularly known for his roles as Jack Slattery on Men in Trees, Dr. Chris Sands on Mercy, and David Clarke on ABC's Revenge.

The plot of 'Emma Fielding Mysteries'

The stories of the episodes revolve around Emma, who is a driven archaeologist. She performs excavations to make discoveries related to ancient history. With a twist of the plot, the movies turn into Emma solving murder mysteries with the help of the handsome FBI agent Jim Conner.

The third episode More Bitter Than Death is set at the University of Victoria. As the annual gathering of the Association for the Study of American Archaeology is taking place at Kenzer College, the president of Emma’s organization is poisoned and murdered. Emma along with FBI partner Jim Connor then sets out to solve the murder mystery.

Also Read: Sebastian Stan Replaced Chris Evans In 'The Devil All The Time'; Here's Why

Also Read: Is 'Devil All The Time' A True Story? Here's All You Need To Know About The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.