Sebastian Stan Replaced Chris Evans In 'The Devil All The Time'; Here's Why

Psychological thriller The Devil All The Time was released in selected theatres on September 11. This Antonio Campos’ directorial had a worldwide OTT release on Wednesday, September 16. Starring an ensemble cast, the thriller flick has received mixed reviews from fans and critic so far. However, do you know that Captain America fame Chris Evans was also going to be a part of this project?

Who replaced Chris Evans?

Initially, Chris Evans was roped in to portray the role of Sheriff Lee Bodecker in The Devil All The Time. However, attributing to scheduling conflicts, the actor had to drop out of the project. As reported by Deadline, Evans is scheduled to feature in Antoine Fuqua’s directorial project Infinite. Along with it, he will also star in Apple series Defending Jacob. Owing to pre-booked schedule, Chris was unable to manage dates for The Devil All The Time.

Thus, in February 2019, it was announced by the makers that Sebastian Stan will replace Chris Evan in the film. Sebastian Stan starred as Bucky Barnes in Captain America alongside Evans. Stan is essaying the role of a neighbourhood sheriff in this brand new Netflix movie.

The Devil All The Time Cast

The Devil All The Time cast is headlined by Spider-man fame Tom Holland who is essaying the role of a young man, Arvin Russell, who loses his household under suspicious circumstances. He realises not everyone in the town is as righteous as they appear to be. The movie also features Twilight actor Robert Pattinson playing Reverend Preston Teagardin. He is a brand new preacher in the town who has his eyes on Arvin’s younger sister.

The movie was adapted from author Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel of the same name. Set in the fictional town called Knockemstiff, Ohio, the movie portrays a storm of violence, faith and redemption brewing in local residents of the town. The Devil All The Time revolves around the life of a serial killer, a faith-testing preacher, a corrupt sheriff and a bullied kid who learns how to take action when it is a must. Check out the trailer here:

