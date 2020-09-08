'Love Under The Stars' Cast: The Actors Who Poured Magic Into The Rom-com

Love under the stars is a 2015 movie starring Ashley Newbrough, Wes Brown and Jaeda Miller. The story is based around the friendship of Emily and Becca and how they evolve through their loss. Have a look at the Love Under the Stars cast.

The cast of Love Under The Stars

Ashley Newbrough

Newbrough is seen as Becca in the Love Under The Stars cast, the 30-year-old graduate student who is commitment-phobic be it her majoring subject or a relationship. Becca is a mess and she is rarely serious about anything in her life including her final graduation thesis. The movie sees Becca evolve as a person since she makes her new friend, Emily and helps her get over the loss Emily has just gone through. Newbrough made her acting debut with commercials at the age of 10. From then on she has made an appearance in 17 Television titles including shows and films and has been a part of 3 movies.

Wes Brown

Wes appears as Nate in Love Under The Stars cast, who is the father of Emily. Nate is thankful for Becca as she is the reason his daughter becomes more lively and talkative and is able to cope with the loss of her mother. Nate is completely opposite to Becca as he is particular about following his schedule and takes care of his daughter perfectly.

Nate is also protective of his daughter as when he misinterprets Becca of using Emily for her thesis, he immediately asks her to not be a part of their lives anymore. Wes Brown made his acting debut in the TV show Beach Girls, he then went onto appear in 15 television titles and 20 movies. He is popular for his role of Luke McDonald in HBO's True Blood.

Jaeda Miller

Jaeda Miller is a part of the Love Under the Stars cast as Emily. Emily goes into her shell as soon as she loses her mother, she stops interacting with her friends at school. When her friendship with Becca evolves there is a major positive change in her behaviour, as Becca slowly helps Emily cope with her loss. The two become best of friends and have a hard time when they are separated due to certain developments in the latter part of the film. Jaeda Miler is also known for her roles in Ready Jet Go and Angels in the snow.

Chelan Simmons

Simmons portrays Becca's friend Amber in Love Under the Stars cast. Chelan Simmons who is a former model has appeared in almost 40 movies including cinema and television films. The actress has also been seen in over 30 shows and is popularly known for her roles in movies Good Luck Chuck, Final Destination 3 and Tucker & Dale vs Evil and TV shows Kyle XY, The L.A. Complex.

Barry Bostwick

Barry Bostwick is the part of Love Under the Stars cast as Walt who is Becca's advisor. Bostwick has been a part of the industry for over 5 decades. He has appeared in over 35 movies and 85 television titles. Bostwick also made a Broadway debut in 1969 and has featured in 10 theatre titles since with his latest being Camelot in 2014.

