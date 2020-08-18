'Enola Holmes' Teaser Out: Fans Say 'can't Wait' As Millie Bobby Brown Steals The Show

On Monday, August 17, the OTT platform Netflix dropped the twenty-three-seconds long teaser of their upcoming offering Enola Holmes, which will feature Millie Bobby Brown as the teenage sister of titular character Sherlock Holmes. The teaser of the upcoming film left numerous cryptic clues to engage with the audience. To challenge the audience to do a bit of gumshoeing to discover the film’s release date, the caption of the post read, "alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd".

Meanwhile, fans and the audience went gaga over Millie Bobby Brown's appearance in the teaser. Talking about the teaser, it has garnered more than 605k views within a day and is still counting. With more than 13k likes, the teaser has been re-shared by 4.1k Twitter users.

Reviewing the teaser, a Twitter user wrote, "#EnolaHolmes starring Millie Bobby Brown looks amazing" while another fan, who assumed that the makers will release the film in September, wrote, "September is lit". On the other side, a tweet read, "Actually looks promising". Scroll down to read what fans have to say about the teaser.

Fans react to Enola Holmes' teaser

I. CAN’T. WAIT.

I mean curly hair. Henry. Sherlock. Also have I mentioned curly hair? 😎😜

I’m seriously looking forward to watching it I’m really curious #HenryCavill #EnolaHolmes #Superman pic.twitter.com/AawPRooBNh — By order of Kal El (@s_verasani_new) August 17, 2020

Who's Enola Holmes? Daughter of Sherlock? Saw the teaser! And Henry Cavill in it! The handsome star from the witcher and Enola played by Eleven of stranger things! To air next month! Can't wait!😍💖 #EnolaHolmes

pic.twitter.com/jlTF1hoFYP — 💐 (@couragepatient) August 17, 2020

#EnolaHolmes starring Millie Bobby Brown looks amazing — Mari🪐🦕🦖 (@MariXCastle) August 17, 2020

Actually looks promising 🧐👍🏼 Millie Bobby Brown with Henry Cavill with Sam Claflin with Helena Bonham Carter? 😁#EnolaHolmes https://t.co/jYnn8cZmeD — IGGO (@iggoism) August 17, 2020

Millie Bobby Brown in 'Enola Holmes'

The teaser of Enola Holmes did not give many details about the movie’s plot. Instead, it focused on the big question of “Who is Enola?”. It also gave the viewers a taste of the movie’s playful tone. It also hinted at a fourth-wall-breaking convention in the teaser’s last few seconds, when the first proper look of Brown as Enola turned to the camera with a cheeky greeting.

WATCH THE TEASER

alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd 🕵️‍♀️🔍 pic.twitter.com/wslDtygxFn — Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2020

Enola Holmes will be putting a twist on the Sherlock Holmes universe by focussing on his sister. Enola will be played by Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown. The film is based on the book The Enola Holmes Mysteries written by Nancy Springer.

According to Netflix, “Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.” The upcoming film is speculated to hit the screens on September 23. The trailer of the film is yet to release.

