Millie Bobby Brown Pens Down Emotional Note For Her Dog Dolly Who Passed Away

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown recently lost her nine-year-old dog. The actor took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heart-touching note for her beloved pet. The actor described how her pet Dolly has left an impact on the actor’s and her family’s life. She posted two videos with her dog as she recalled the times they spent together.

Millie Bobby Brown's dog passed away

Millie Bobby Brown uploaded two videos with her dog, Dolly. She started the caption by writing that her beloved pet became a part of her family in the year 2011. The actor further described how Dolly turned everyone’s best friend and how she created memories with everyone.

Millie further wrote how the beloved pet will always have a very special place in the actor’s heart. She further expressed that she is heartbroken now that Dolly has passed away. Here is what heartfelt note, Millie Bobby Brown wrote read,

in 2011, we recieved this blessing to our family. 9 years later, you turned into everyones best friend. your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever. your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable. my heart has broken today. you were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met dolly, you know how special she truly was. As I held your paw while you were going to heaven... I thought about the memories we made together and the adventures we went on like, London. Orlando. Los Angeles. Canada. Atlanta. you name it, dolly had probably been there. i'll never forget you. never.



“All dogs go to heaven because, unlike people, dogs are naturally good and loyal and kind.”



I love you dolly brown. you will always be our #1.

Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown on the work front

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown has been a part of several films, television shows like Intruders, Modern Family, Grey's Anatomy and Once Upon A Time in Wonderland. She has also been featured in music videos as well. Currently, Millie Bobby Brown has two upcoming projects lined up her way. She will be seen in Enola Holmes and will also be seen in Godzilla vs. Kong.

