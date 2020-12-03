Erika Jayne's Ex-husband Tom Girardi's Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind; Know Details

Tom Girardi is the founder of Girardi & Keese with Robert Keese, which is a renowned Los Angeles law firm. He is an attorney, famous for being the husband of Real Housewives star Erika Jayne. However, the couple recently announced their separation in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. Here is everything you need to know about Tom Girardi's net worth. Check out.

Here's everything to know about Tom Girardi's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Erika Jayne's husband Tom Girardi's net worth is $30 million. Besides being a successful lawyer, he has become famous for being the ex-husband of Real Housewives cast member Erika Jayne, whom he married in 1999. The singer reportedly has a net worth of around $5 to $15 million. Here are further details you need to know about Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi.

Tom Girardi was born in June 1939. He was reportedly the first attorney to win more than $1 million for handling a case of medical malpractice in California when he did it in 1970. Moreover, he had taken on cases against big firms such as Lockheed Corp, Pacific Gas & Electric Co, and Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. It is a rarely known fact that Tom Girardi had also taken on seven known movie studios in Hollywood.

Moreover, his case against Pacific Gas & Electric Co emerged out as an inspiration for the 2000 biographical drama Erin Brockovich featuring Julia Roberts. It showcased how Erin Brockovich fought against the energy corporation. He won a settlement of $333 million to award to 650 residents in Hinkley, CA.

Tom Girardi's early life

Tom Girardi completed his graduation from Loyola Marymount University Loyola Law School, and New York University. Later on, he married singer and actor Erika Jayne in 1999. Decades after their alliance, Erika Jayne gained popularity after she starred in reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premiered in 2010. Tom Girardi also appeared in some episodes of the show alongside his wife. However, recently, they announced their separation after twenty-one years.

