'Erin Brockovich' Cast: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney & Others Who Were A Part Of The Film

Erin Brockovich is an American biography released in the year 2000. The film is directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Susannah Grant. The film is based on the real-life story of Erin Brockovich who also starred in the movie. Erin Brockovich is a single mother of three who loses her job and assists a lawyer.

She comes across a case that was unknown. The case is against the energy corporation Pacific Gas and Electric Company for groundwater contamination in a town. The character investigates the case and fights against the company to bring justice to the people of the town. The film went on to earn $257.3 million at the box office. Read on to know about Erin Brockovich cast:

Source: Still from Erin Brockovich

Cast of Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts plays the lead role in the film. Erin Brockovich is a mother of three children. After losing her personal injury lawsuit Erin asks her lawyer to help her get a job. The lawyer gives her a clerical job at his own office. Here she gets involved in an old case. Julia Roberts was highly appreciated for her role. She had become the first actress to win an Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Movie Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and the National Board of Review for a single performance.

Source: Still from Erin Brockovich

Also Read | Elon Musk Shares Pictures Of 'embarrassing' Old Homework From College Days

Albert Finney as Edward L. Masry

Albert Finney plays the role of Julia's lawyer Edward L.Masry who was also Julia's character Erin's boss after he lets her join his office. Albert Finney also popularly known for his roles in Tom Jone, Skyfall, The Dresser etc. won a Screen Actors Guild Awards for the same. He was also nominated at the Academy Awards for the same role.

Source: Still from Erin Brockovich

Aaron Eckhart as George

Erin Brockovich cast also includes Aaron Eckhart who plays George. George was Erin Brockovich's Mexican-American Biker boyfriend. The two break up after which Erin hires George as a full-time nanny to her children so she could devote all her time to the case. Aaron Eckhart is also known for his outstanding performance in films like The Dark Knight, Thank You for Smoking, In the Company of Men.

Also Read | Fall Guys Introduces Big Yeetus, Meant To "shake Things Up" In The Game

Marg Helgenberger as Donna Jensen

Marg Helgenberger plays the role of Donna Jensen. The character Donna Jensen's real-life details are not revealed. Donna is a resident of Hinkley, California. Marg Helgenberger's performance in the film was critically acclaimed. She is also known for her roles in TV series like Ryan's Hope, Under the Dome, and Intelligence.

Source: Still from Erin Brockovich

Other 'Erin Brockovich' characters

Some other well-known actors like Tracey Walter, Peter Coyote, Cherry Jones, Scarlett Pomers, Conchata Ferrell were also part of the cast of Erin Brockovich and played pivotal roles. These actors were critically acclaimed for their performances in the film. The real-life Erin Brockovich played the role of waitress Julia.

Also Read | Vanessa Hudgens Makes A 'High School Musical' Video With Zac Efron's Part Replaced; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.