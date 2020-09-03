Elon Musk Shares Pictures Of 'embarrassing' Old Homework From College Days

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to share his ‘embarrassing’ homework from his college days and since it has created a buzz among netizens. In a Twitter thread, Musk first said that he learned that his ‘physics professor from Penn’ is head of Fermilab and still has some his old homework. Soon after, a Twitter user replied requesting Musk if he could show some his homework.

Instead of sharing the pictures, the Tesla CEO wrote ‘it’s embarrassing’. However, another internet user then pressed the matter further and asked if he even knows what the professor has. Musk then finally gave in and shared images of his homework, while also informing that it is ‘very basic stuff’.

Yeah, he sent it to me through a mutual physics prof friend at Caltech/CERN. Very basic stuff. pic.twitter.com/CI2DZEGjcB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020

Netizens compliment Musk’s handwriting

The Twitter thread soon created a buzz and netizens shared various reactions. While one internet user wrote, “Make sure you preserve all those papers because they are going to be in the Elon Musk’s museum someday,” another complimented Musk’s writing and said, “Nice handwriting”. “These Papers should be preserved in a museum. Seriously, You are the guy who's changing the world with ur vision. A role model to millions like us. 100 years from now these things will be a great treasure,” added third. “It’s super impressive that the Professor kept these,” said another.

Glad to see homework of such a great person like you !!!

I recently read a blog from one of the available online !

U are really an inspiration for youth like me !! — Rugved (@itsosmrd) August 31, 2020

Wish i understood but looks like differential equation/calculus and matrices .. i studied it high school and hardly passed — Ahmed says (@AhmedAlwayz) August 30, 2020

The basis of how a Falcon, a Dragon, a Tesla, a Boring, a Link autonomously works to change this world for the better if not the best! Very Basic Goal for a Humane Being! â˜ºï¸ — Future Spaces (@SpacesFuture) August 30, 2020

The fact that it’s pretty basic stuff, but he still kept it just proves that he could tell that you were someone exceptional that would be going places. I wonder if he has kept anyone else’s homework. — Juniana (@Juniana05994925) August 30, 2020

Look at your cursive ; reminds me of a doctor’s prescription. Lovely.



Ok, if you auctioned this off I bet you could raise some nice cash for charity. — Angella King (@PicklePunchD) August 30, 2020

How crazy! I’m sure your prof held onto your homework for all these years because he knew he’ll see you again! — ðšƒðš‚ð™»ð™°ð™½ð™½ð™°ðŸŽ¢ðŸ“ˆðŸ“‰ðŸ¤·ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸ (@txgirlstrong) September 1, 2020

