Fall Guys Introduces Big Yeetus, Meant To "shake Things Up" In The Game

Fall Guys has taken the online multiplayer world by storm. Players from all over the world play the game because of its simplistic controls and extremely enjoyable and goofy gameplay. Fall Guys is a survival game where a player has to survive the race against 60 other players to win the crown. Fall Guys has introduced a new feature that is meant to "shake things up". Big Yeetus is a large rotating mallet, that is neither a friend nor an enemy to the players, is the feature Mediatonic is bringing to Fall Guys in the next update.

I've got a SPICY LEAK for you all



We're working on a little something that we have been calling...



B I G Y E E T U S



Big Yeetus will randomly appear in levels - to shake things up



Big Yeetus is Chaotic Neutral



Big Yeetus is not your friend



Big Yeetus is not your enemy pic.twitter.com/nIBBKcf5qM — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

Big Yeetus in Fall Guys

Big Yeetus is a massive rotating hammer that spawns randomly during levels to meant to create absolute chaos. This is a feature that Mediatonic is currently working on to introduce in Fall Guys. Fall Guys Twitter account recently posted a video showing the Big Yeetus in action. It is a candy cane looking plush hammer that flings the player to great distances thanks to its fast rotating property.

Fall Guys Twitter Posts

Fall Guys has been tweeting about the Big Yeetus continuously and has also asked actor Norman Reedus to consider being the voice for the Hammer. Their Twitter account posted a video of the Big Yeetus in its glory. The video shows a player being flung straight to the finish line with the help of the hammer in the level Dizzy Heights.

There is also a new interesting development that has been spotted by the fans of the game. While being flung towards the finish line the player is being bombarded with fruits, whereas in the game the level consists of players being bombarded with balls. This development led to the speculation that the new update could involve new variants of the same levels in the new season 2 update for Fall Guys.

Fall Guys Update

Fall Guys Season 2 is set to drop in October 2020. Although no official release date has been provided, it is a known fact that the season 2 of Fall Guys is going to be medieval themed one and is going to introduce new levels for the players to play too. "Fall Guys Season 2 will bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins among new additions coming this October", reads the official statement provided for Fall Guys Season 2

Promo Image Source: Fall Guys Twitter Handle