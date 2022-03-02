'Euphoria': When Is Euphoria Season 3 Coming Out? Here's Everything We Know So Far

The latest HBO drama series Euphoria came out to be a hit. Euphoria Season 3 became one of the most-tweeted shows in the US even ahead of the release of its final episode. Soon after the final episode aired, the show became the second most-watched show on HBO after Game Of Thrones. While the teen drama has been receiving positive reviews from viewers, fans are now waiting for its third season. Here are the details about Euphoria Season 3 and its release date.

The teen drama revolves around the lives of East Highland students through their experiences of identity, drugs, trauma, friendships, love, and sex. The second season was surely a rollercoaster ride of drama. From Cassie going crazy about Nate to Rue dealing with her father's death, the show was extremely engaging. Fans are now wondering what the show has in store next for its characters.

Is there a third season of Euphoria?

Euphoria's creators did not wait for the end of the second season and promised its fans even more drama. Last month, the makers announced the third season of the show.

Euphoria Season 3 release date

While the much-popular show has been renewed for its third season, the makers did not announce its official release date. However, keeping the previous seasons of the show in mind, the release date of Euphoria Season 3 can be speculated. The first season of the show ended on August 4, 2019, while the second season came around two and a half years after, on January 9, 2022. However, the major reason behind the delay was the global pandemic and all the scheduling issues the makers faced. Now, that the COVID-19 cases have decreased, the makers will seemingly not take much time in the production of the third season.

However, Zendaya's busy schedule can become another hurdle in production. The actor is very much in demand and has two back-to-back films scheduled, including Dune 2. Moreover, Euphoria's production takes a lot of time as the makers completed the second season in around seven months. Therefore, it can be speculated the show's third season can come out by mid or the end of 2023. It may also take more time and premiere in early 2024.

Image: Instagram/@euphoria