Eva Marcille Shows Off Her 'fancy Fridge' Amid Rumours About Her Being In A Debt

Eva Marcille is known for her appearance in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was seen in her kitchen cooking fried ribs in her recent Instagram video. The model-turned-actor who was reportedly said to be in debt, showed her fancy fridge which questioned that news. Read to know more.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen’s Cheesy Avocado Recipe Is Too Easy To Prepare; Check Out Here!

Eva Marcille shows a “fancy fridge” in a cooking video

Eva Marcille has more than four million followers on Instagram. A few days ago, she shared a video in which she is seen in the kitchen making fried ribs. In the 5:30 minutes video, she tells the viewers that she is also making corn, cornbread, rice and collard greens. The model mentioned that she has taken the recipe from a radio programme chief. She said that she usually does not visits the kitchen as her family is honest and her son replies, “I Mikey don’t likey” to some of her food.

At around 3 minutes, Eva Marcille goes towards her fridge to froze her dish. She uses A.I. voice command and tells it to set a 15 minutes’ timer. As it responds, she says, “Oh, gotta love a fancy fridge,” and goes back to her dish on the gas.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Recipe For Delicious Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

The model’s fridge grabbed much attention because earlier rumours were doing the rounds that she was struggling financially. It was after she informed her former co-star Kandi Buruss that she and her husband were shifting from their rental townhouse to another rental home until they could purchase and renovate a new house. Eva Marcille reportedly purchased her family a five-bedroom and bathroom home in Atlanta suburbs last November, which reportedly cost $78, 000.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen’s delicious salted pistachio brittle recipe that you can easily try at home

Eva Marcille talked about her financial status during the reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 cast. She explained that she does not know how she could be called broke when she recently purchased an estate. Bravo star Porsha Williams said that everyone cast member has a home. Now Marcille’s refrigerator reportedly costs around $1, 790.

Even after seeing the “fancy fridge” several users mentioned in the comment that she is still in debt. The comments were soon deleted. Check out the video below.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen And Family Have A Preference For Beach Holidays; Here's The Proof

Eva Marcille began her career by winning America’s Next Top Model in 2004. She appeared in reality, television shows like The Game, The Wedding Album, Girlfriend Confidential: LA and more. Her acting work includes Kevin Hill, Smallville, The Young and The Restless and more.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.