The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chrissy Teigen And Family Have A Preference For Beach Holidays; Here's The Proof

Bollywood News

Chrissy Teigen is one of the finest American models, television personalities, and authors. Her Instagram feed is proof that she is a complete beach person.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is one of the finest American models, television personalities, and authors. She is married to popular American singer, John Legend. The singer proposed her after four years of dating and the two are proud parents to two children today.

Chrissy is very active on social media, giving her fans constant updates about her life and travel. The model seems to have a penchant for beach destinations. In fact, her Instagram feed is proof that not only her but even her cute little family is very fond of beaches.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Clicks Adorable Photo Of Husband John Legend With Their Kids

Chrissy and family have a preference for beach vacations and here's proof-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

pack it up, back to work!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I trust the world with our girls

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Kids Are Too Adorable In These Pictures, See It For Yourself

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

last day!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Party Outfits That You Must Check Out Right Away

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

da bears

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

baba on the beach 📸 uncle @mrmikerosenthal

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's Deep Bond With Brothers Chris And Luke Is Evident In THESE Pictures

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
PRESIDENT KOVIND TO VISIT J&K
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANDHRA: NAIDU'S SECURITY DOWNGRADED
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD