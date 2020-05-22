Chrissy Teigen's Recipe For Delicious Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chrissy Teigen is spotted spending much of her time in quarantine by cooking delicious dishes. She has shared several recipes on her social media handles and even has a separate Cravings by Chrissy Teigen handle especially for her recipes. Read to know the recipe of Chrissy Teigen’s oreo stuffed chocolate chip cookies.

Chrissy Teigen's From the Vault: Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe

Chrissy Teigen shared her recipe of oreo-stuffed chocolate chip cookies on her social media handle and website, cravingsbychrissyteigen.com. She mentioned on the web page that her artist-husband John Legend taught her the secret of sprinkling them with a bit of water and keeping into the microwave for a few seconds. The caption on her post read, “Put one cookie inside of another cookie💡Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies (recipe below!) 🍪 Simple, chewy annnd crunchy, you can make these from scratch OR take the express lane with some pre-made dough” and ahead she mentioned the details.

Ingredients for Chrissy Teigen's Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (6 ounces) chocolate chips

15 Oreo cookies

How to make

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line pans with parchment paper (if you decide to chill your cookie dough, do this step later when you are ready to bake the cookies).

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugars for 3 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla extract. Add the dry ingredients and beat on low speed just until combined, or mix by hand with a wooden spoon. Don’t overmix – mix just until combined. Fold in chocolate chips.

Chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. This will help your cookies stay thick and spread less while baking.

Using a 1.5-tablespoon (size) ice-cream scoop (or use a heaping tablespoon instead), take one scoop of cookie dough and place on top of an Oreo cookie. Take another scoop of dough and place on the bottom of the Oreo. Press the edges of both sides until sealed together and cover the Oreo cookie.

Place cookies on the prepared baking sheet and bake cookies for about 9-12 minutes, just until they begin to brown at the edges. Leave to cool for 10 minutes and then, transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Chrissy Teigen provided a few more tips. She mentioned that the amount she gave will make around 15 cookies. The total time to make them would be around 1 hour and 10 minutes, including chilling time.

