Chrissy Teigen's Recipe For Delicious Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chrissy Teigen is spotted spending much of her time in quarantine by cooking delicious dishes. She has shared several recipes on her social media handles and even has a separate Cravings by Chrissy Teigen handle especially for her recipes. Read to know the recipe of Chrissy Teigen’s oreo stuffed chocolate chip cookies.
Chrissy Teigen shared her recipe of oreo-stuffed chocolate chip cookies on her social media handle and website, cravingsbychrissyteigen.com. She mentioned on the web page that her artist-husband John Legend taught her the secret of sprinkling them with a bit of water and keeping into the microwave for a few seconds. The caption on her post read, “Put one cookie inside of another cookie💡Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies (recipe below!) 🍪 Simple, chewy annnd crunchy, you can make these from scratch OR take the express lane with some pre-made dough” and ahead she mentioned the details.
Chrissy Teigen provided a few more tips. She mentioned that the amount she gave will make around 15 cookies. The total time to make them would be around 1 hour and 10 minutes, including chilling time.
