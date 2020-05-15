Eve On 'How To Get Away With Murder'; Know All About The Show's Character

Eve Rothlo, played by Famke Janssen, is a supporting character on How to Get Away with Murder. She was in a happy and healthy relationship with Annalise, who ended up leaving her for her therapist. Eve spends many years attempting to get over her ex-lover. However, now and then she finds herself stuck in Annalise’s lies, murders and the way she covered up things, which becomes a rather painful experience for her.

Eve on How to Get Away with Murder

Eve, Annalise’s ex-girlfriend, returned briefly in the fifth season for two episodes. The audience found that it was Eve who brought an email to Frank after Annalise’s stillborn baby. The email was from Annalise’s husband, Sam Keating, who sent it to his ex-wife Vivian Maddox. In that email, Sam reveals to her ex-wife that he misses her and loves her a lot.

In the past, Eve brought that email to Frank to make sure that Sam would delete it permanently. In the present day, Eve brings the email for Annalise and attempts to prove that Sam never deserved her. In the tenth episode of season 5, Annalise told Eve that one’s privilege gets them to be gay.

She asked her to not worry about what will make her happy as she did not know what would that be. She added that he had to save herself. Since then, Annalise went to rehab and started to forgive herself for all the bad things she did. While she works on herself, Eve is considered to be with her wife and baby.

Eve returned for the last two episodes of season 6, which concluded on May 14. Before it aired, fans started questioning why did she come back, while others found flaws in her story. Moreover, she was quite involved in Annalise’s life and knew everything about what was going on in her life.

How to Get Away with Murder ending

In the fourth episode of the sixth season, Gabriel finds out through Sam’s tapes that Annalise broke up with Eve to confess her feelings for Sam. Gabriel says that she always claimed that he was a bad person. However, she would not listen. In the last episode of the season, it is revealed that Annalise lived a long life with Eve before dying.

People who attend her funeral include Eve, Laurel, Conner and Oliver. After her funeral, Christopher starts teaching Annalise’s old law class. He witnesses Annalise for a moment, they smile looking at each other and she disappears.

