'The Wailing' Ending Explained; Read Here To Know What Actually Happened

The Wailing is a 2016 horror and mystery film. Made in South Korea, this film is directed by Na Hong-jin and was loved by fans and critics alike. The Wailing was a bit confusing for the viewers. Here is The Wailing ending explained.

Read Also | Kylie Jenner, Kendall & Other Celebs Make Cameo In Justin & Ariana’s 'Stuck With U'

The Wailing ending explained

The Wailing started with the Japanese man [the devil] and his shaman who is terrorising the village. A new family comes to live in the village. A lot of villagers are being killed and the reason for villagers' deaths is unknown. While we see the Japanese man for the first time, we see that he is eating an animal corpse and he then posses the shaman, making him his slave. After this, the shaman is seen doing a ritual which hurts the daughter of the lead.

Read Also | Kim Kardashian Shares A Pic Of Kanye, North And Saint Enjoying A Movie Together

As the shaman hurts the girl, an angel comes to meet her father and tells her to trust the boundary she has set and says that her daughter will be safe there. This angel is a woman and tells the father to go away. After this, the shaman comes to attack the girl but is unable to do it due to the barrier protection that the angel has made. After this, the shaman is seen going home but flies attack his car and it spins around. After the spin, the shaman checks the windscreen and there are no flies meaning that the devil wanted the shaman to complete his job.

Read Also | John Legend Opens Up About His New Album 'Bigger Love' And His Thoughts On Quarantine

At the end of the film, the angel asks the father to trust him and not to save his daughter. However, the father does the opposite and this leads to the horrific death of them all. After the death, the protecting plant goes dry jut like it was seen at the start of the film. This movie signifies the journey of trust. It can be said that the village is taking a test of the trust the villages have in good and bad. If the father, and all others who died, would have trusted then they would have been alive. But as they don't trust the angel, they are killed.

Read Also | Ariana Grande's Obsessive Fan Given A Permanent Restraining Order over Privacy Violation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.