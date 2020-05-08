'Edge Of Tomorrow' Ending Explained: Does Rita Remember Cage At The End Of The Film?

Edge of Tomorrow is an American sci-fi action film that released in the year 2014. The movie featured Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in lead roles and was directed by Doug Liman. Edge of Tomorrow is based on a screenplay adapted from the 2004 Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. The mind-bending movie can be confusing for some people. Keep reading for a detailed explanation to Edge of Tomorrow's ending.

The film is set in a futuristic world where most of Europe is invaded by aliens. The movie tells the story of Major William Cage played by Tom Cruise as he is forced to fight from the front for a military operation but he is untrained and inexperienced in combat. Tom Cruise's character is killed within minutes but he wakes up 24 hours earlier only to relive and die several times. Living the same day over and over again.

How does the movie Edge of Tomorrow end?

At the ending of Edge of Tomorrow, J-Squad is killed in an attempt to escort Vrataski and Cage to the Louvre. The entry to Omega is guarded by Alpha where Vrataski sacrifices herself in an attempt to distract Alpha. While trying to destroy Omega, Cage is fatally wounded by Alpha on the chest. In spite off his injury, Cage manages to release some grenades killing Omega and end the alien invasion. While all this is happening, a blood transfusion causes Cage to wake up before he was arrested.

Edge of Tomorrow ending explained

At the end of Edge of Tomorrow, Rita and Cage get the job done by eliminating Omega. Cage inherits powers from Omega to reset the day as a blood transfusion happens between them on his fatal wound. As Cage and Rita are alive in the end, the world is saved without anyone knowing what exactly happened apart from Cage. It is an interesting ending where Cage and Rita look at each other and Cage smiles at Rita. This implies that maybe there is some future to them.

Does Rita remember Cage at the end?

Rita and Cage are alive at the climax of Edge of Tomorrow as Cage resets hours before his arrest and the world is saved from aliens. At the ending of Edge of Tomorrow, Cage is shown giving a smile to Rita. However, it is Cage who caused the reset so Rita remembering Cage is highly unlikely.

How many times does Cage die in Edge of Tomorrow

The movie’s tagline is 'Live. Die. Repeat.' and Tom Cruise’s character is doing just that in the movie. His death count in Edge of Tomorrow is 24 times on screen. But according to the dialogues from the movie and the book which the movie is based on, his character dies more than 300 times.

See the trailer of the movie here:

