Bennie From 'Love Island': Here's Everything To Know About The Newcomer

Cely and Johnny lead a happy life after becoming serious for each other. However, Love Island features a new character Bennie, who gets ready to break the couple apart. Earlier, Johnny had developed feelings for Mercades, leaving Cely heartbroken with his actions. Though she forgives him for their happiness, fans had a belief that he had not shared the truth yet. Hence, it gave Bennie from Love Island Season 2 USA space and the opportunity to grab. We have mentioned everything that you need to know about the new character Bennie from Love Island. Read on:

Everything to know about Bennie from 'Love Island'

Bennie from Love Island Season 2 USA is all set to bring competition to Johnny, who recently broke Cely’s heart. The former knew about the duo’s relationship. Despite that, he tried to break in and make a move towards Cely. Though committed to her boyfriend, she found Bennie’s confidence and spirit impressive and said yes to him. Yet Cely’s obligation sent Johnny and her relationship with him into a downward slope.

Bennie is a family man

Bennie revealed about his preferences on the show. He made himself clear about the perfect women being brunette, with light eyes, and called her petite. Expressing himself, Bennie from Love Island said that he cared hard when he did. As Cely matches what he wanted, Bennie also called her the "wifey material".

Bennie from Love Island’s social media

Bennie Bivins is quite active on Instagram and has a fanbase with around 2800 followers on the platform. As per the social media handle, he has two brothers, who consider him as an inspiration. They join Bennie Bivins during his intense workout sessions. Furthermore, he does not shy away from expressing his love for his brother and family.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

Bennie Bivins revealed on the show about his home town. Talking about his personal and professional life, he belongs to Ocean County and helped run a family business. But his Instagram usually consists of snaps from New York City or Los Angeles. Additionally, Bennie from Love Island knows how to grab attention with his fashion sense. Here are some photos that you must check out.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary'

Also read: Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Daughter: 3 Things To Know About True Thompson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.