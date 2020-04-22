Lara Dutta Starrer 'Hundred' Expected To Do Well, Trailer Receives Love From Fans

Quick links:
Lara Dutta is all set to make a comeback through the upcoming Hotstar Special series, Hundred. The series also stars television star Karan Wahi and Rinku Rajguru who is known for her performance in the famous Marathi film, Sairat. The trailer of Hundred was recently revealed to the audience and has been receiving great response from the people all over the country.
The trailer of Hundred has been the topic of discussion ever since it was put up on YouTube on April 21, 2020. Most of the people can be seen talking about the perfect blend of action and comedy which has been put forth through the trailer. A wide range of people are excited to have Lara Dutta back on the screen. Have a look at a few reactions that the Hundred trailer has been receiving.
Lara 2.0 is back like never before... This is going to be "kick ass" literally— Nonnehal 🇮🇳 #stayhome (@Nonehal2) April 21, 2020
Hotstar Specials Hundred
Amazing trailer 👏👏👏 5/5👍❤️@DisneyplusHSVIP @LaraDutta #hundred #hotstar #hotstarhundred #hotstarspecial pic.twitter.com/iss1DIQXMB
#Hundred looks exactly like the kind of madcap show I'd watch. Refreshing to see Rinku Rajguru in something lighthearted, after the heaviness of #Sairat. Also, @LaraDutta remains an underutilized talent.@DisneyplusHSVIP https://t.co/ayeO7isPsP— Rony Patra (@ronypatra) April 21, 2020
Bbye boredom cuz @DisneyplusHSVIP is bringing amazing webseries #hundred this 25th April 🤩🤩... Excited for this 💯.— AmiT TanwaR 🕊️ (@Hilariousladka) April 21, 2020
I'm actually looking forward to this one!#Hundred #CoronaViewing https://t.co/AP486vEd7V— Tina Bali (@tinabali22) April 21, 2020
Do Khiladi, Problem Bhaari! Iss anokhi Jodi ki unexpected kahaani aa rahi hai jald hi!— Puja Talwar (@pujat_GOODTIMES) April 21, 2020
Hotstar Specials #Hundred starring @LaraDutta @karan009wahi #RinkuRajguru la masala comedy! @disneyplushsvip #HotstarSpecialsHundred @rat_films @bazinga_ent https://t.co/71d7O5oy8U
#HotstarSpecialsHundred trailer drops today.. The web series will be streaming from 25th April on disneyplushotstarvip— Sovana Mukherjee (@Sovona) April 21, 2020
Congratulations n lots of love n best wishes for team #Hundred
..#Hundred… https://t.co/A7YstAuFU6
Hundred is an action drama series that will release on DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP on April 25, 2020. The plot of this series revolves around the lives of two women from completely different backgrounds. One of the ladies is diagnosed with a deadly tumour, only giving her close to a hundred days to live. The trailer has a whole lot of action as Lara Dutta plays the role of a cop working in Mumbai. Have a look at the trailer of Hundred here.
Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP)
