Lara Dutta Starrer 'Hundred' Expected To Do Well, Trailer Receives Love From Fans

Lara Dutta is all set to make a comeback through the upcoming Hotstar Special series, Hundred. The series also stars television star Karan Wahi and Rinku Rajguru who is known for her performance in the famous Marathi film, Sairat. The trailer of Hundred was recently revealed to the audience and has been receiving great response from the people all over the country.

Hundred trailer being loved by people

The trailer of Hundred has been the topic of discussion ever since it was put up on YouTube on April 21, 2020. Most of the people can be seen talking about the perfect blend of action and comedy which has been put forth through the trailer. A wide range of people are excited to have Lara Dutta back on the screen. Have a look at a few reactions that the Hundred trailer has been receiving.

#Hundred looks exactly like the kind of madcap show I'd watch. Refreshing to see Rinku Rajguru in something lighthearted, after the heaviness of #Sairat. Also, @LaraDutta remains an underutilized talent.@DisneyplusHSVIP https://t.co/ayeO7isPsP — Rony Patra (@ronypatra) April 21, 2020

Bbye boredom cuz @DisneyplusHSVIP is bringing amazing webseries #hundred this 25th April 🤩🤩... Excited for this 💯. — AmiT TanwaR 🕊️ (@Hilariousladka) April 21, 2020

#HotstarSpecialsHundred trailer drops today.. The web series will be streaming from 25th April on disneyplushotstarvip

..

Congratulations n lots of love n best wishes for team #Hundred

..#Hundred… https://t.co/A7YstAuFU6 — Sovana Mukherjee (@Sovona) April 21, 2020

Read Lara Dutta And Mahesh Bhupathi Ring In Ninth Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts

Also read Lara Dutta Loses A Close Friend To Coronavirus; Check Details

About Hundred

Hundred is an action drama series that will release on DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP on April 25, 2020. The plot of this series revolves around the lives of two women from completely different backgrounds. One of the ladies is diagnosed with a deadly tumour, only giving her close to a hundred days to live. The trailer has a whole lot of action as Lara Dutta plays the role of a cop working in Mumbai. Have a look at the trailer of Hundred here.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP)

Read Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru's Digital Debut 'Hundred' To Stream From April 25; WATCH Trailer

Also read 'Sairat' Actor Rinku Rajguru To Make Digital Debut With Hotstar Show 'Hundred'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.