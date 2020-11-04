Everything You Need To Know About 'The Mandalorian' Star Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant is a well-known American actor who started his acting debut in an off-Broadway theatre. The actor has starred in a couple of films and garnered several accolades because of his performances. Timothy Olyphant’s age is 52-years-old and yet the actor has a huge fan following amongst the youngsters. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor, from his net worth to other details. Read on to know.

Timothy Olyphant’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Timothy Olyphant has a net worth of around $20 million. Even though he started his career as a stage actor, Timothy rose to prominence for his roles of playing the villain in several films. The report also stated that Timothy has a keen interest in sports and had acted as a sports reporter for Joe Escalante’s morning radio show in Los Angeles.

Is Timothy Olyphant in The Mandalorian?

According to Den of Greek, in the last 16 months, Olyphant has crystallized his image as a tough, slightly cocky, strong-jawed lawman, Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian. In the episode titled The Marshal, Olyphant portrays the role of Cobb, the self-appointed Marshal of a remote part of Tatooine who sports scavenged Mandalorian armor. The report states that Olyphant brings to life a character that seems more in line with what Star Wars fans may be expecting when a western-influenced Mandalorian series was announced.

Is Timothy Olyphant still married?

According to a report by Heavy, Timothy has been married to his wife Alexis Knief since 1991. The duo met in college and have been together for nearly 30 years now. They met at the University of Southern California in 1990 and dated for about a year before deciding to tie the knot. The marriage ceremony was small and private and was held in July 1991.

The couple is often asked about how they were able to make their marriage last for nearly 30 years. Olyphant told the Women’s Health Magazine that you have to be with the right person and you both have to be willing to do the work, day in and day out to make it happen. Olyphant and his wife are parents to three children, Grace, Henry and Vivian.

Image Credits: Timothy Olyphant’s fan page

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

