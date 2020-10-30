The Mandalorian Season 2 First Episode Out: Fans Think It Was 'totally Worth The Wait'

Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released in November 2019 at many places on the OTT platform Disney+. The show garnered great reviews from the audience and the viewers and turned out to become a very successful venture for the newly launched streaming service. Soon after it gained popularity, a second season for the show was announced. Now, the first episode of The Mandalorian season 2 is finally out, and fans are loving it. Read further ahead to know all about how fans have reacted towards the very first episode of The Mandalorian season 2.

The Mandalorian season 2 released

The Mandalorian season 2 cast actor Pedro Pascal reprising his character as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian. Baby Yoda, also known as The Child, will too return in order to partner up with the bounty hunter. Giancarlo Esposito, who was cast to play the character of Moff Giden in the first season will be making a comeback as the same character but is said to have more screen-time in season two than in season one. The cast for the second season of the show also features Rosario Dawson as Rebel Alliance spymaster Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison as the notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett, Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Timothy Olyphant, Gina Carano, Omid Abtahi, Ming-Na Wen, and many others.

The Mandalorian season 2 fan reactions

I’d say it was worth it staying up for the #Mandalorian season 2 premier all I have to say is pic.twitter.com/ipF0hX6ai9 — keshin (@loneroseshinobi) October 30, 2020

#TheMandalorian Season 2 premiere delivers clean, honest storytelling about life in the grittier corners of this galaxy — which is this show's sweet spot. @lizlet reviews: https://t.co/zjtHUclLD6 — Collider (@Collider) October 30, 2020

Also Read | The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Date For Streaming On Disney Plus Revealed

Just watched the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 and WOW!!!!! — Wicked Little Witch (@AryaDarkStark) October 30, 2020

What a start to the new season! And man that ending...hell yes!#TheMandalorian2 #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/7e7aBlx7pT — Sean Torres 🇨🇴 🇩🇴 (@Froboy696) October 30, 2020

Mando and Baby Yoda are back #TheMandalorian2 pic.twitter.com/8yu8s43CIr — Carlos Arias (@Los_Stuff) October 30, 2020

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian Season 2' Will Show Personal Character Arcs Just Like Game Of Thrones

Omfg Boba Fett is alive!!!!!#TheMandalorian2 started off with a bang! pic.twitter.com/ihzQzML7GI — Gayathri (@Gaya3Nagavali) October 30, 2020

That was an AWESOME episode. Better than you could hope for. Just perfect to start things off. @themandalorian #TheMandalorian2 #TheMandalorian #BabyYoda — Ezil Galoth #IVoted (@DrWutt) October 30, 2020

Pretty good start to the season, a lot of interesting easter eggs#TheMandalorian2 #StarWars — Brian Johnson (@TFanPage101) October 30, 2020

Also Read | Is Sasha Banks In The Mandalorian Season 2? See Details Here

Just watched #TheMandalorian2 first episode and oh my god what an opener!!!!!!!!!! This show!!!

P.s The Child is even cuter!!! And I didn’t think that was possible!!!! pic.twitter.com/BLmUTUdCsd — Lauren McQuilty - 🦋Butterflies & Star Wars 🦋 (@naydenlover) October 30, 2020

Have begun my day watching the first episode of the new season of #TheMandalorian2 . Totally worth the wait. #ThisIsTheWay — Elizabeth Webb (@WebbEA02) October 30, 2020

According to reports from Variety, The Mandalorian bought over $60.5 million paying subscribers worldwide in the first nine months of the Disney+ launch. The show was among the very first Disney + original series to have gained huge success and gave a boost to the digitally streaming platform. The first season of the showconsisted of eight episodes, with a few helmed by Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.

The Mandalorian season 2 plot will mark the return of Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau and Bryce Dallas Howard as the directors. Dave Filoni will also helm an episode and has even penned down one. The makers for the second season include Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez, and Carl Weathers. Even though the first episode has been released, the number of episodes for the season have not been revealed yet.

Also Read | Rahul Kohli Refutes Starring In The Mandalorian 2, Fans Not Ready To Believe Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.