Carl Weathers Teases Greef Karga's Ulterior Motives In 'The Mandalorian' Season 2

The Mandalorian season 2 has arrived with its first episode on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. The show marks the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, along with Carl Weathers as Greef Karga and Gina Carano as Cara Dune. Now Weathers talked about the upcoming episodes hinting that his Star Wars character has an ulterior motivates.

Carl Weathers teases Greef Karga Plot Twist in The Mandalorian S2

In a recent interview with Breakfast Television Toronto, Carl Weather opened up about his involvement in The Mandalorian season 2. He said that his character Greef Karga is back and having fun doing what he does, being duplicitous. He knows where his allegiance lies, and it is with himself.

Carl Weathers was asked if fans would get to see the backstory of Greef Kargo in The Mandalorian season 2. He replied saying not really and stated that he personally like the fact that the character does not divulge a lot about himself because he thinks, in some ways, the less the audiences know, the more interested there are in it. The actor mentioned that Greef plays things pretty close to the vest, so he thinks that they hint that there may be some ulterior motives in Greef’s desires and what he is after, his goal and Weathers personally thinks that is more than enough.

Carl Weathers has also directed one episode of The Mandalorian season 2. Sharing his experience, he said that directing the show is a little different because of so many things depending on virtual sets. He mentioned that they are walking through a world that when they finally see it, it is all there and it is magnificent.

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium on October 30, 2020. It did not feature Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, however, his involvement is confirmed on the show. The character along with, Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano, will join the bounty hunter in his journey to take the child aka Baby Yoda to his home. Giancarlo Esposito will also make his return as Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian season 2 episodes will release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium every Friday, until December 18, 2020. The show is created by Jon Favreau and consist of 8 episodes, written by Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa. The Mandalorian season 2 cast includes John Leguizamo, Amy Sedaris, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, Sasha Banks and others.

