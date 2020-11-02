'The Mandalorian' Season 2: Who Plays Marshal In Show's Second Season?

The Mandalorian season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. The showrunners have released one episode so far and it was enough to send Twitter into a frenzy. Towards the end of the episode, the show featured Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars universe, who was presumed dead for a long time.

The episode depicted some of the most unexpected events such as the solitary Mandalorian making friends, killing a giant dragon, acquiring the Mandalorian armour which belonged to Boba Fett. Mando’s new friend Cobb Vanth/Marshal caught the attention of many fans. Find out who plays the Marshal in Mandalorian season 2.

Source: @gaylenerso (Twitter)

Cobb Vanth has proven that you can bring even the most minor Star Wars Publishing character into live action and (if done well) they’ll gain a cult following among new fans and old.



Plus, LOOK AT THAT HAIR! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/GzzAOUJHUI — Friends of the Force ðŸŽƒ (@FriendsOfForce) November 1, 2020

This is an official Cobb Vanth / Timothy Olyphant appreciation post. ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/kvSNlKJmKd — The Star Wars Underworld | BLM (@TheSWU) November 1, 2020

Cobb Vanth should've kept the Boba Fett armor rather than Din taking it from himpic.twitter.com/8p5iyK8XSj — Shadow ðŸ¦‹ || MANDO S2 SPOILERS (@rexslegacy) October 30, 2020

Who plays the Marshal in 'Mandalorian' season 2?

In the recent episode of The Mandalorian season 2, fans saw that Mando was helped by his new pal, Cobb Vanth, a Tatooine Marshal and some Tusken Raiders defeat a Krayt dragon. Mando and his team did so for protecting the villagers in exchange of which they acquired Vanth’s Mandalorian armour. Star Wars fans must have also noticed that the armour closely resembled that of a certain beloved bounty hunter. It was Boba Fett’s armour.

Source: @mauldaIorian (Twitter)

Cobb Vanth’s character, who is the new friend that Mando made in his recent wanderings across galaxies and planets, caught the eye of many fans as he adorned the majestic Mandalorian armour. Upon doing some sleuthing in the IMDb page of The Mandalorian, it became clear that actor Timothy Olyphant in Mandalorian played the Marshal of Tatooine. Most recently, the actor has also starred in Santa Clarita Diet and Fargo season 4. The 52-year-old actor has also delivered some remarkable performances in the Deadwood series, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and Scream 2.

'Mandalorian' Season 2 cast

According to the show’s IMDb page, actor Pedro Pascal and many other cast members have returned in The Mandalorian season 2. Pedro Pascal plays the titular role of the Mandalorian/Din Djarin. New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison returned for his role as Boba Fett. Morrison was last seen in Return of the Jedi. Outside of Star Wars, the actor was also featured as Arthur Curry in Aquaman.

While the appearance of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 2 cast was gladly welcomed by many fans on Twitter, how he survived being devoured by the Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi is a question that must have kept many Star Wars fans up at night. Regardless of what Boba Fett’s return means for the rest of The Mandalorian Season 2, he would presumably want his armour back.

Boba Fett back at it. Tatooine hasn't been too kind to him.#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/yvxdGmyf7o — Andrew (@Raumdeuter2018) October 30, 2020

I've waited YEARS for this! Boba Fett has returned! pic.twitter.com/g5ToWaqevt — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) October 30, 2020

