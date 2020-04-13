'The Raikar Case' Cast: List Of Actors Who Have Featured In The Crime-thriller

Directed by Aditya Sarpotkar, The Raikar Case is jointly produced by Sukesh Motwani, Mautik Tolia and Persis Singanporia. The plot of The Raikar Case revolves around the life of an elite family who is trying to hide a dark secret. The crime thriller grapples with the dilemma of “Will one choose truth over family”. Here is everything about The Raikar Case cast. Read on to know more about it.

The Raikar Case: Cast

Honey Kamboj as Tarun Naik Raikar

The Raikar Case cast has Honey Kamboj essaying the role of Tarun Nail Raikar. Tarun is one of the youngest members of the leading business family in Goa. The Raikar Case revolves around the sudden demise of Tarun and one of his family members is the culprit. In the trailer, fans can see how Tarun recites one needs a family for everything, whether to spend a happy time or when you need support when things go wrong. Further, Tarun adds how in his case, his family is responsible for his murder.

ALSO READ| Kunal Karan Kapoor Forays Into The Digital Space With 'The Raikar Case' After Two Years

Neil Bhoopalam as John Pereria

The Raikar Case cast features Neil Bhoopalam playing the character of John Pereria. In the series, John Pereria is investigating the case of Tarun Nair who apparently has jumped off a cliff. While in the trailer, viewers can clearly see that it was a suicide case. However, John Pereria takes Tarun's corpse and declares that he had been murdered. The officer is seen hunting for the culprit who he believes is one of the members of Tarun’s family.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra's Songs From 'Don' Series Perfectly Portray Her Inner "junglee Billi"

Parul Gulati as Etasha Naik Raikar

The Raikar Case cast sees Parul Gulati essaying the role of Etasha Naik Raikar who is Tarun’s cousin. Etasha was present at the crime location when Tarun jumps off the cliff. She was seen trying to persuade Tarun to stop the madness of attempting and tries to talk with him. However, Tarun did not stop. Viewers are yet confused about whether she was trying to stop him or she was trying to motivate him to attempt suicide.

ALSO READ| 'Family Man’ Fame Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary Working On Micro-series On Lockdown

Atul Kulkarni and Ashwini Bhave as Yashwant and Sakshi Raikar

The Raikar Case cast features Atul Kulkarni as Yashwant Raikar who is leading the wealthy family. Ashwini Bhave is playing the role of his wife Sakshi Raikar. The entire family is doubted for the murder of Tarun especially Yashwant Raikar. Each episode exposes one of their likely intention that makes audiences think that he or she could have murdered the family’s youngest member. The Raikar Case highlights how family love can be darkened easily by the desire for power and politics.

ALSO READ| Shatrughan Sinha Spending Quarantine By Binge-watching Classic Films, Web Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.