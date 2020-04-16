EXCLUSIVE: Digital Space Provides More Freedom To An Actor, Says Kunal Karan Kapoor

Kunal Karan Kapoor recently featured in the crime thriller The Raikar Case that has premiered on Voot Select. Released on April 9, the series is gaining critical appreciation from fans and critics alike. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Kunal Karan Kapoor opened up about the boom of the digital space in the last couple of years.

ALSO READ| 'The Raikar Case' Cast: List Of Actors Who Have Featured In The Crime-thriller

When asked what his take is on many actors foraying into the digital space, Kunal Karan Kapoor said, “I think the digital space definitely gives you more freedom than the television industry. I think the freedom it provides is one of the biggest factors that is attractive and is also drawing many actors.”

ALSO READ| 'The Raikar Case' Review: Netizens Give Rave Reviews To Thriller Whodunit Show

Kunal Karan Kapoor has been in the industry for over more than 15 years. Right from playing VD aka Varun in Remix in 2004 to acting in daily soaps like Pratigya and Doli Armaano Ki; Kunal has come a long way. Since then, Kunal has evolved tremendously as an actor. However, when asked if the industry has undergone an evolution, Kunal said, “As an actor and performer I do not pay attention towards anything that is beyond action and cut. This is the life I know pertaining to the entertainment industry."

The Raikar Case actor added, “My life has always revolved around 'action' and 'cut' and not much has changed between 'action' and 'cut' in the entertainment industry. Being in the entertainment industry is working hard at times, but it is relaxing at times too. It is just going ahead with the connection and building a new one”.

ALSO READ| Kunal Karan Kapoor Forays Into The Digital Space With 'The Raikar Case' After Two Years

About Voot Select’s The Raikar Case

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotkar, The Raikar Case is jointly bankrolled by Sukesh Motwani, Mautik Tolia and Persis Singanporai. The plot of The Raikar Case revolves around the life of an elite family who is trying to hide a dark secret. The crime thriller grappled with the dilemma of “Will one choose truth over family”.

Apart from Kunal Karan Kapoor, The Raikar Case features Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhoopalam and Parul Gulati in pivotal roles. Kunal Karan Kapoor is essaying the character of a lost guy who is fighting with his own family while grappling for power.

ALSO READ| 'The Raikar Case' Review: Netizens Give Rave Reviews To Thriller Whodunit Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.