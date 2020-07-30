Tanuj Virwani Of 'Inside Edge' Fame Gives 'insider' View On Nepotism; Read

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Tanuj Virwani shared his take on the ongoing debate of nepotism. The actor who is a star kid himself agreed to the fact that nepotism exists in Bollywood. He mentioned, “Be it doctor’s son or a lawyer’s son, every parent would want to push their child in the same profession as they are and that is bit natural.”

Tanuj Virwani further said, “I feel talent must be given due credit over here instead of just giving opportunities to star kids. I think that needs to change.” He further went on to add, “I don't consider myself an insider as my mother who is not an active part of the industry, she never pushed me or went to anyone for my launch.” Furthermore, The Inside Edge actor mentioned that compared to many star kids he had a very low profile launch. Tanuj Virwani further addressed the nepotism debate and said, “I feel whatever is going on right now, it is not nepotism, I think this is more about Bollywood having different camps that are now coming out in the open and starting to get exposed.” He also said, “It was a terrible tragedy what happened with Sushant, but the silver lining is that a lot of stuff that had been going on will now finally come out.”

"Initially, a star kid may have it easier to enter the industry" - Tanuj Virwani

When asked about star kids having it relatively easier to make a name in the industry as compared to the people who do not belong to the industry, Tanuj Virwani said, “Initially as a star kid, you may have it easier as star kids have easy access to the contacts of producers and directors of the industry. However, the star kids also go through the same process of auditioning, get shortlisted, and get chosen for a role.”

Tanuj Virwani added, “Then once a film or a show is out, it entirely depends on the response of the audience. They are the final judicators of whether you will be able to make it or not make it. I feel like sometimes, unnecessary and unreal expectations are kept from star kids. It is very unfair to expect the star kids to be better than their famous parents and that’s the downside to being a star kid," he concluded.

