Is Beyhadh 2 Actor Jennifer Winget Dating Tanuj Virwani? Details Inside

Jennifer Winget is an Indian television actor who is popularly known for her serial, Beyhadh. The actor is allegedly dating Tanuj Virwani who is popularly known for his role in Amazon original, Inside Edge. Jennifer and Tanuj will appear together in an upcoming web series called Code M. The series will revolve around an Indian Army Lawyer Monica Mehra, portrayed by Jennifer Winget and Officer Angad, portrayed by Tanuj Virwani.

According to reports by a leading media portal, it has been alleged that the two actors, who are also co-stars in the upcoming web series, are currently in Poland. It has been confirmed that actor Tanuj Virwani is in Eastern Europe for sure. It has been speculated that actor Jennifer could be with him, although there are no sources to confirm that yet.

Jennifer Winget has appeared in many television series and films. She has been the lead cast in many television drama series. The actor gained fame from Balaji Telefilms’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of the daughter of the protagonist. Jennifer has also appeared on a very popular show Dill Mill Gayye where she portrayed the role of a doctor. Jennifer fell in love with her co-star Karan Singh Grover and later married him too. In 2016, the couple got divorced.

Tanuj dismisses link-up rumours

Jennifer has been linked up with her friend Sehban Azim in the past. The news about the link-up between Jennifer and Tanuj has not been confirmed yet. Actor Tanuj Virwani was reached out concerning the new about his rumoured relationship, which he dismissed. Tanuj Virwani gained a lot of fame for his portrayal in Amazon's web series, Inside Edge. Actor Jeniffer Winget could not be reached to speak on the matter. Actor Tanuj Virwani dismissed the news saying that they are just rumours and one should not pay any heed to them.

