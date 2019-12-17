Jennifer Winget Stands Tall With Co-stars Rajat & Tanuj, Reveals Code M Is 'coming Soon'

Popular television actor Jennifer Winget is currently back on the TV screens with her latest daily soap Beyhadh 2. The year 2019 seems eventful for the actor as she reprised her most-loved character Maya and recently announced her OTT project. The series Code M starring Jennifer along with Bollywood actors Rajat Kapoor and Tanuj Virwani will soon start streaming on ALT Balaji. Winget posed in a picture with the lead cast and shared the announcement on her Instagram feed with a caption reading, 'Standing tall with @tanujvirwani and #Rajatkapoor. Code M coming soon!'. Fans also poured in their love for the actor in the comment sections and expressed their excitement for the series. Tanuj also commented 'Let’s do this'.

READ | Jennifer Winget's Dancing Has Got Fans Asking, "Why Soo Cute Jen?"

Actor Tanuj Virwani sports a formal look in the picture, whereas, Rajat Kapoor seems chilled out in a light blue shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Jennifer stands between them in a black full-sleeves top and seaweed green colour sweatpant. The trio strikes a pose with a smiling face. See the pic below:

READ | Jennifer Winget And Harshad Chopda SPOTTED Together Again. Pics Inside

Details of the series Code M

The series will mark the digital debut of the Beyhadh actor. She will essay the character of an army officer named Monica in the series. Reportedly, the show will be a courtroom drama with interesting plots, twists, and a gripping storyline. Jennifer in a media interaction gave an insight into her character. While talking about her character she said that essaying Monica was not an easy feat, as she being part of the army was required to work on fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. The 34-year-old actor also added that Monica is very passionate, the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required.

READ | Jennifer Winget's Five Sultry Looks From 2019 That Amazed Her Fans

On the work front, Tanuj was recently seen in the second season of Amazon's popular sports-drama series Inside Edge. Rajat was last seen in the web-series The Good Karma Hospital. On the other side, the second season of Beyhadh starring Jennifer has started from December 2, 2019.

READ | Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang Injured While Trying To Save Jennifer Winget!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.