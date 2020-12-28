Stan Lee's Quiz: Can You Recognize The Movie By Stan Lee's Cameo In It?

Quick links:
Fans have taken over social media in remembrance of Stan Lee's birth anniversary today on December 28. He was an iconic comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer. He is best remembered for giving birth to Marvel comics and the legacy that continued. So on this special day, take this quiz based on Stan Lee's cameos and Stan Lee's movies:
1) In this film, fans see Stan Lee appear with three blond women and this superhero mistakes him for Hugh Hefner.
2) In this film, fans see Stan Lee have a drink which has a drop of a superhero's blood and it gives a strong hit.
3) In this film, fans see Stan Lee being greeted by a hero as Larry King.
4) In this film, fans see Stan Lee try to pick up an iconic superhero gadget but he is unable to do so.
5) In this film, fans see Stan Lee mistake one of the superheroes for a common man and adds that he thought this superhero would be taller.
6) In this film, fans see a man taking an interview, and Stan Lee adds that there is no way that there are superheroes in his city.
7) In this film, fans see Stan as a judge of a beauty pageant as he is enjoying giving ten to the contestants.
8) In this film, fans see Stan Lee in a mental ward as a patient while he deals with some serious men.
9) In this film, fans see Stan Lee playing the role of a security guard at the Smithsonian Institution.
10) In this film, fans see Stan Lee as a very elder man who is flirting with a very young girl on an alien planet.
