Stan Lee's Quiz: Can You Recognize The Movie By Stan Lee's Cameo In It?

Fans have taken over social media in remembrance of Stan Lee's birth anniversary today on December 28. He was an iconic comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer. He is best remembered for giving birth to Marvel comics and the legacy that continued. So on this special day, take this quiz based on Stan Lee's cameos and Stan Lee's movies:

Stan Lee's Quiz - Questions

1) In this film, fans see Stan Lee appear with three blond women and this superhero mistakes him for Hugh Hefner.

The Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

2) In this film, fans see Stan Lee have a drink which has a drop of a superhero's blood and it gives a strong hit.

Spider-Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

3) In this film, fans see Stan Lee being greeted by a hero as Larry King.

Black Panther

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

4) In this film, fans see Stan Lee try to pick up an iconic superhero gadget but he is unable to do so.

The Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

5) In this film, fans see Stan Lee mistake one of the superheroes for a common man and adds that he thought this superhero would be taller.

The Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Captain America

Thor

6) In this film, fans see a man taking an interview, and Stan Lee adds that there is no way that there are superheroes in his city.

The Iron Man

The Avengers

Captain America

Thor

7) In this film, fans see Stan as a judge of a beauty pageant as he is enjoying giving ten to the contestants.

The Iron Man 3

The Avengers

Captain America

Thor

8) In this film, fans see Stan Lee in a mental ward as a patient while he deals with some serious men.

The Iron Man

The Avengers

Captain America

Thor: The Dark World

9) In this film, fans see Stan Lee playing the role of a security guard at the Smithsonian Institution.

The Iron Man

The Avengers

Captain America: Winter Solider

Thor

10) In this film, fans see Stan Lee as a very elder man who is flirting with a very young girl on an alien planet.

The Guardians of the Galaxy

The Avengers

Captain America; Winter Solider

Thor

Stan Lee's Quiz - Answers

In - Iron Man (2008) In - The Incredible Hulk (2008) In - Iron Man 2 (2010 In - Thor (2011) In - Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) In - The Avengers (2012) In - Iron Man 3 (2013) In - Thor: The Dark World (2013) In - Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) In - Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

