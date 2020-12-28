Who Plays Wild Card In 'We Can Be Heroes' Cast? Find Out All The Details About The Actor

We Can Be Heroes is a Netflix Original series that is a stand-alone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, which released back in 2005. The movie has some prominent actors playing titular roles in the film. If you want to know who plays Wild Card in We Can Be Heroes, here are all the details about this talented child actor.

ALSO READ: 'We Can Be Heroes' New Posters Featuring Priyanka Chopra Jones, Pedro Pascal & Others Out

Who plays Wild Card in We Can Be Heroes?

Out of all of the We Can Be Heroes cast, Wild Card is one of the most powerful heroes in the show. The character is called Wild Card because he posses the power to do anything. This role is played by a young boy from Los Angeles named Nathan Blair. Wild Card is the team leader and even with all the power in the world he has a hard time focusing his energies and his powers burst out at random timings which adds a little humour to the story.

Nathan Blair has worked on various other projects such as Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever in 2018. He was seen making short appearances in short films like The Tenors, Turf War, The Wishing Zone and more. We Can Be Heroes marks the first big project for Nathan Blair. He was seen in Legion and Raven's Home as well but plays a more titular role in the We Can Be Heroes ensemble cast.

Wild Card is also the son of Tech-No. Tech-No is played by Christian Slater. Actor Christian Slater is also a part of the cast of this Sharkboy and Lavagirl sequel and portrays the role of Tech-no. Slater has worked in a number of films and television series. He also has an extensive voice acting career to his credit. Some of the movies that Christian Slater has been a part of are Suicide Squad, Back to the Sea and The Ten Commandments.

ALSO READ: 'Sharkboy And Lavagirl' Sequel 'We Can Be Heroes' Cast And Characters They Portray

ALSO READ: Sharkboy And Lavagirl Confirm To Return As Parents In 'We Can Be Heroes' New Pics

We Can Be Heroes is written, produced, and directed by Robert Rodriguez. It is bankrolled by Troublemaker Studios. Other We Can Be Heroes cast include YaYa Gosselin as Missy Moreno who is the lead character in the film. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen as Ms. Granada, the super kid's organization leader or like some fans call her, the designated super kids baby sitter, Hala Finley stars as Ojo, Lotus Blossom as A Capella, Dylan Henry Lau as Slo-Mo, Andrew Diaz as Facemaker, Isaiah Russell-Bailey as Rewind, Akira Akbar as Fast Forward. We Can Be Heroes also has Vivien Blair as Guppy and Pedro Pascal as Marcus Moreno.

ALSO READ: Camila Mendes And Maya Hawke To Lead Netflix Original Film 'Strangers'?

IMAGE CREDITS: @nathan_blair_la IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.