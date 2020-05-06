'Extraction' Actor Priyanshu Painyuli: Everything You Need To Know About Him

Priyanshu Painyuli is having a terrific April. The actor has lapped up immense praise for his act as the Bangladeshi drug lord in Extraction. As per reports, the actor has another big-ticket release at some point this year. Priyanshu shot for an extensive schedule for the second season of Mirzapur and will be playing a pivotal part.

Priyanshu Painyuli's career

He started his career as a model and assistant director. Priyanshu Painyuli made his debut in Love At First Sight that was directed by Manuja Tyagi. After that film, he got an offer for the film Rock On 2. In the year 2018, the actor also appeared in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He played the role of Bhavesh Joshi in the film. Recently, he was seen alongside Chris Hemsworth in the Netflix movie Extraction. Popular actor and director Abhishek Banerjee recently said during his Instagram live session that he is very proud of giving Priyanshu Painyuli and Siddhant Chaturvedi their first break. He appreciated their acting and also talked more about Priyanshu Painyuli. He said that he watched Extraction because of Priyanshu and not Chris Hemsworth. He was really proud of him for doing such a fabulous job.

On the work front

Priyanshu Painyuli will be next seen in the gangster drama, Mirzapur 2. The show is among the biggest Indian shows on Amazon Prime. It is the story of two brothers Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey), who get caught up in a world of violence after they meet Munna (Divyendu Sharma). As per many reports, Priyanshu shot for the show last in August in Benaras and is keen to appear in the second season.

