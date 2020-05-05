'Extraction' Star Priyanshu Painyuli To Play A Pivotal Role In 'Mirzapur 2'

Priyanshu Painyuli has gotten mainstream popularity by playing the role of a Bangladeshi drug lord in the Netflix film Extraction. According to certain reports, He has now been roped in to be a part of the Indian television series, Mirzapur. The second season of Mirzapur has certainly kept the audiences extremely excited. Fans have been continuously sharing their excitement on their respective social media handles for Mirzapur 2. Read more to know about Priyanshu Painyuli in Mirzapur 2.

Extraction star Priyanshu Painyuli to be seen in Mirzapur 2

Reportedly, Priyanshu has already shot for an extensive schedule for Mirzapur 2 and is supposed to play a pivotal role in the upcoming season of the show. A source also revealed that the interest around Mirzapur makes the team keep a strict diktat of not letting character details out, because it’s important to the show’s narrative. The source further revealed that Priyanshu will be a part of Mirzapur this season.

It also mentioned that the first season ended with the death of many old characters which inevitably widens the new season and explores a number of different and larger narratives. The source claims that Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. It also states that Mirzapur 2 is a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can’t wait to speak about it once the final announcement of Season 2 comes in from Amazon.

About Mirzapur

Mirzapur is an Indian television series that is available on the internet streaming platform, Amazon Prime. The show had managed to gain massive popularity amongst the viewers with just a single season. The show stars popular faces of the industry like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, and Vikrant Massey. The series has been collectively directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh.

