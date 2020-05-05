Extraction 2 Confirmed By Joe Russo; Chris Hemsworth & Sam Hargrave May Return For Sequel

The maker of Extraction, Joe Russo, has mentioned that he will be looking forward to a follow up after the film became a success on Netflix, according to a news portal. The news portal also claimed that a few deals are being made with Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave once the script for the film is complete. Russo also added that the deal has been closed for him and he is looking forward to writing for Extraction 2.

Extraction 2 confirmed by Joe Russo

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About 'Extraction 2' Sequel, Says 'I'll Be Excited To Jump Into It'

The filmmaker also mentioned that currently a few drafts have been made but they are in their formative stages just yet. Joe Russo added that they still have not committed to the plot with respect to whether it should go forward in time or back. This is because of the ending of Extraction, which left a big loose end for the audience as well as the makers.

Also Read | Will There Be An 'Extraction 2' Starring Chris Hemsworth? Director Shares Details

Extraction moved on to become one of the biggest ever Netflix original debut projects. The film has reached 90 million households in the first month of its release. The film has already surpassed many competitors by a large number and is moving forward to retain the title of the Biggest Netflix Debut ever. Many entertainment portals credit the success of the film to the coronavirus lockdown due to which many theatres have been closed down. Hence, people have resorted to watching films on OTT platforms and Extraction being a massive entertainer has managed to provide audiences with the thrill and excitement of a good action film.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 2' Ending - Is Tyler Rake A Ghost At The Ending?

Joe Russo was all praise for director Sam Hargrave and mentioned that they need a strong director like him for a creative workforce. Joe also praised his execution skills for scenes in the film which took the audiences' breath away with superior action and fight sequences. Joe Russo put out his wish to work with Sam Hargrave once again for Extraction 2. Joe also mentioned he wishes to first show the screenplay to Chris Hemsworth. The actor had also mentioned in a video that he was open to any possible follow-ups for the Extraction series. Chris Hemsworth in a video thanked the fans and the makers of Extraction for their phenomenal job on the film. He also thanked the fans for their support for making Extraction a successful film on Netflix. Following up to this, Chris also mentioned that after seeing such an amazing response, he is open to the possibility of sequels; however, he leaves that choice up to the makers of the film.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda & Chris Hemsworth's Fight Practice Video During 'Extraction' Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.