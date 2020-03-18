Taapsee Pannu To Star Opposite Priyanshu Painyuli In 'Rashmi Rocket'?

Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket was announced quite a long time ago, but since then there had not been much news about the movie. The recent development of the film is that Priyanshu Painyuli is now a part of the movie. The actor's claim to fame was the movie, Bhavesh Joshi.

Priyanshu Painyuli in Rashmi Rocket

According to an article by a leading daily, the makers of Rashmi Rocket have roped in Priyanshu Painyuli. The actor shared his excitement and talked about his role in the movie. He said that 2020 is looking like a great year to him and is also the start of a great decade. The actor revealed that he will be playing the role of an army officer in the film.

Priyanshu said that it is a matter of great pride to him to play such a responsible role. He said that he knows that playing a man in a uniform means there is a lot of honour and responsibility. He shared that he comes from a defence background as well. Painyuli added that he is excited for Rashmi Rocket as it is a different premise than his last movie Upstarts, which was set in a universe different from Rashmi Rocket. He revealed that the shooting of the film will start in April and will be done in Delhi, Kutch, Dehradun, and Mussoorie. The movie is fictional but it is based on real-life events.

Priyanshu is also all set to star in a Hollywood movie Extraction. He will be seen alongside Chris Hemsworth of the Avengers fame. The movie, directed by Sam Hargrave, also stars David Harbour, Derek Luke, Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee.

