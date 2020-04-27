Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman Dao' Scene In 'Extraction' Leaves Netizens Delighted

It's only been three days since the Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda starrer Extraction released on Netflix and it is already doing rounds of the internet for all the right reason. From its spectacular action sequences to its plot, the movie has left people losing all their control. One particular scene that features Hemsworth aka 'Thor' speaking fluent Bengali has left netizens swooning.

In the Netflix release, Hemsworth plays broody Tyker Rake, who goes to Dhaka on a mission to extract an Indian kid kidnapped by rivals goons. However, in one particular scene, the Australian legend could be seen negotiating with Bangladeshi goons wherein he says ‘Proman Dao' which means show proof in Bengali. Also, the Avengers actor aces the scene as he says it not once or twice but four times in a 15-second span.

The scene with Hemsworth flaunting his Bengali skills has left netizens not only flabbergasted but also in apperception of the actor. Many took to twitter to shower plaudits while many others were just left drooling over the 'Thor'.

Watching @chrishemsworth speaking Bengali "প্রমাণ দাও" in #ExtractionNetflix is a pure delight. When it comes to hand2hand combat & emoting thru eyes none comes close to him. #ExtractionReview gives adrenaline rush in #lockdown days. — Sumantra Mukherjee (@Sumantra_m) April 26, 2020

@chrishemsworth even got the enunciation right for 'proman dao'...a feat not even managed by many non Bengali speaking Bollywooders 😁 — Priyanka Mukherjee (@priyankachatty) April 26, 2020

@chrishemsworth #Extraction has taken a special place in my heart. You shot this film on my mother land,India. And you spoke two words on my mother language also,"Proman Dao". I can't explain my feelings how much I loved to hear bengali words on your sexy voice. Keep going, Man💜 — Susmita (@SusmitawithU) April 26, 2020

never knew i needed a clip of chris hemsworth saying “proman dao” until now — tanha 👻 #AfterHours (@zaynberryy) April 26, 2020

Hearing Chris Hemsworth say “proman dao” made my stomach go 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 — maisha🌺 (@maiishaxkhan) April 27, 2020

