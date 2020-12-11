'Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Finally Gets Its First Look And Release Date; Check Out

Falcon And The Winter Soldier is one of the many Disney+ shows that are based in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The upcoming spinoff series, as the title suggests, is focused on Anthony Mackie's Falcon and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie will presumably, at some point, be seen as the new Captain America, after taking the baton from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame. After months of waiting on the part of the fans and makers, Falcon and Winter Soldier has finally received its customary first poster, first look and final release date.

Here is the trailer of Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus:

Also, here's the customary first poster:

Falcon and the winter soldier release date:

Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date is set for March 19th of 2021. The upcoming show is one of the many planned releases on the part of Marvel and Disney for the first two quarters of 2021. Other Marvel shows that will release somewhere around Falcon and the Winter Soldier are the likes of WandaVision, Loki and Marvel's What If...?, to name a few.

Falcon And The Winter Soldier Cast:

Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast members include the likes of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan (in the roles of Falcon and the Winter Soldier respectively). Emily VanCamp of Revenge fame will be seen reprising her role as Sharon Carter. VanCamp's Sharon Carter made her big-screen debut in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Sharon Carter is Peggy Carter's grand-niece in the MCU series of films. Peggy Carter is Steve Rogers/Captain America's love interest, who first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger. Peggy and Steve got separated after the latter drove himself into ice in order to save New York City during the concluding chapters of Captain America: The First Avenger.

About the upcoming list of MCU series:

Prior to the conclusion of Phase 3 of MCU, Marvel head honcho Kevin Fiege had announced a sizable list of spinoff Marvel series that will be set in the MCU in order to keep the eponymous cinematic releases online. Amongst the first set of shows that were announced by Fiege were Falcon And The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and What If...? to name a few.

