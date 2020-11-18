'WandaVision': Paul Bettany Shares His Views On The MCU Timeline

Paul Bettany, who has now become a global household name due to his portrayal of Vision in the Marvel movies, has teased the timeline for his upcoming Disney+ Show, WandaVision. While divulging into the same, Bettany has also spoken about how the show will fit into the MCU timeline, which he referred to as “A Rather Beautiful Puzzlebox”. In order to truly figure out, as per Bettany, one will have to see the show as and when it releases. WandaVision is one of the many MCU spinoff original series that will make way to Disney+ within a few months from now.

Also Read: Elizabeth Olsen Shares What Excites Her The Most About WandaVision Series On Disney+

While dwelling deeper into the concept of the show, Bettany shared that through WandaVision, the creators intend to pay homage to all of the sitcoms from the bygone era. Adding to that, Bettany said that the series, just like any other sitcom, was filmed in front of a live audience.

WandaVision trailer

One look at the trailer above and one can see how unusual it is for the multi-billion-dollar production house to go down this route. The trailer indicates that the show is set in an alternate reality where Wanda and Vision are married and living in a sitcom. It would be particularly interesting to see Marvel Studios justify Vision’s existence as Bettany’s character had his life taken by the hands of Josh Brolin’s Thanos in 2017’s Avengers: Infinity War. Although the execution method that was used for this show may make the show look like a bit of an outlier, Bettany has assured that the show is very much like an MCU presentation.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Cast Features Talented Actors Who Will Be Seen Reprising Their Roles

WandaVision cast:

The cast of WandaVision includes Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kat Dennings, who will be seen reprising her role as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. This is an attempt on the part of Marvel to give the characters that had a brief role in the previous Marvel Movies a proper character arc. Additional cast members include Evan Peters, who may also be seen reprising his role of Quicksilver from the X-Men movie series and Kathryn Hahn. Since WandaVision is reportedly set in an alternate timeline, one can speculate that they might even see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange in a special appearance. Additional cast members include Teyonah Parris, Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat) and Fred Melamed.

Also Read: 'Scrooged' Cast And Other Details About The American Comedy Drama

Additional Disney+ MCU Spinoff shows that are scheduled to release sometime next year is Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, What If, Hawkeye, Moonknight and She-Hulk amongst others.

Also Read: Zoe Kravitz Honours Her Mama By Sharing An Old Snap On Her 53rd Birthday, Calls Her 'twin'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.