Marvel Studios Turns The Reality Of MCU On Its Head In "What If...?"; View Teaser Video

Marvel Studios, ever since they concluded their Phase 3 with Avengers: Endgame has presumably been working day and night in order to bring the next set of stories from their next phase to their viewers. Marvel Studios, in the coming months, will release a multitude of MCU Spinoff series on Disney+. But, one show, in particular, isn't a spinoff in any sense of the term, as Marvel's upcoming animated series, What If...? is set in an entirely different reality altogether. The teaser video of the same can be found below:

The What If video that can be found above opens with some of the most iconic scenes from the first three phases of the MCU. But then, as the trailer progresses, the makers end up showing that the reality of the universe that 'What If' is set in is very different from the reality of MCU. The What If video is trying to communicate that through the show, the makers will directly answer questions such as "What if Captain America was a woman? What if, in this reality, the version of Captain America" that is known all over the world came back as a Zombie? (A probable hint at the existence of one or many Marvel Zombies storylines in the show), and, what if, Dr. Strange had a new set of special abilities?" The answers to these questions can be perhaps found in the upcoming show. What If cast members majorly comprise of the very same actors who had been a part of the MCU until Phase 3, except, in What If, all of them are playing voice characters. One can also hear the late Chadwick Boseman in the teaser as well.

Marvel's upcoming slate of spin-off series:

Additional Disney+ MCU Spinoff shows that are scheduled to release sometime next year is Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, Moonknight and She-Hulk, amongst others. On the feature film front, Spider-Man 3 is being filmed as of this writing. Many additional feature films, such as Dr. Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther 2 will also follow suit soon.

