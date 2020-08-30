Fan Favourite Moments From 'Lucifer' Season 5 That Netizens Can't Stop Talking About

Lucifer revolves around the life of the Devil, who leaves Hell for Los Angeles and runs his nightclub. The fantasy drama features an ensemble cast led by Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Rachael Harris. The fifth season of Lucifer consists of 16 episodes.

The first part, which released on August 21, 2020, garnered immense fan following and viewers cannot get enough of the drama series. So, we have compiled some of the best moments from the latest episodes of the show that you must check out right away. Read on:

Lucifer and Chloe open up about their feelings

Fans could not get over this romantic moment between Lucifer and Chloe. The duo has chosen to be vulnerable around each other. Both have suffered and have gotten hurt in the past. However, Lucifer and Chloe have found strength in each other. They preferred to open up, believe, and fall in love again. Fans and followers of the show shared tweets and Instagram posts expressing their feelings for that moment. Here are some of the reactions that you can check:

Ella Lopez gushing over the fact Lucifer and Chloe are finally together makes me feel represented #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/fmXKyWwpGJ — Charly | lucifer s5 spoilers (@csdeckerstar) August 21, 2020

Let us all take a moment to appreciate the way Lucifer Morningstar looked at Chloe Decker here. He is in love, your honour.#LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/dyTiPc63Wn — Charly | lucifer s5 spoilers (@csdeckerstar) August 21, 2020

When Lucifer responds to 'father works in mysterious ways'

Lucifer strikes a conversation with Amenadiel while being frustrated with recent happenings in his life as well as Chloe’s. During that time, his brother chooses to say, “father works in…”. However, before he can complete his sentence, Lucifer hilariously warns him. He says, “but before you complete that sentence, I will punch you in your mysterious ways.”. Moreover, what made the scene more comical was Amenadiel’s straight face. Check out the stills from the moment that fans shared:

definitely my favorite line of the season yet #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/IZKI51pIw9 — icecreammilktea 😈 (@happyoppas) August 21, 2020

"You know that Father works in—"



"If you finished that sentence I will punch you, in your "Mysterious ways".



😂😂😂 — 𝒑𝒂𝒕 » lucifer spoilers (@dxtectiveLuci) August 24, 2020

Lucifer : “You have one sleepover in hell and dad tells you tour watch is over?”

Amenadiel - “Well you know that father works in ..”

Lucifer - “ If you finish that sentence, I will punch you in your “mysterious ways”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Noelle (@ohhannahpat) August 21, 2020

'You can whack me anytime'

In one of the scenes, Lucifer gets desperate after someone kidnaps Chloe. Later on, he gets to know about the kidnapper, who is none other than Michael, and gets furious. When Chloe whacks Lucifer’s head assuming him to be Michael, he is relieved to see her.

However, Chloe apologises to him for the same and reveals she thought he was Michael. During that time, Lucifer responds in a rather calm manner and says, "Oh it is okay. You can whack me anytime”. Numerous fans of the show created GIFs, videos, and posted stills in sequence expressing their love for that moment. Check out some of them:

C: "Lucifer. I'm so sorry. I thought you were Michael"

L: "Oh it's okay. You can whack me anytime"



D: "He really does care about her, doesn't he?"

M: "Yeah. Freaking soulmates"



I'M DYINGGGGGGGG #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/b6Exgu2WVM — Mir🌺 (@biebshus) August 21, 2020

"Lucifer... I'm so sorry. I thought you were Michael."

"Oh, it's okay. You can whack me anytime."

They were both so relieved to see each other 😭 pic.twitter.com/2z1ZSCigVB — 𝙺𝚊𝚜𝚊𝚒|| Lucifer SPOILERS (@SKKasai) August 22, 2020

