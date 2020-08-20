'Lucifer' Season 5 Time: When Will The Show Start Streaming On Netflix In India & USA?

Lucifer season 5 is all set to debut on Netflix on August 21, 2020. Fans of the show have been waiting for over a year for the show to return. The fifth season will mark Lucifer's final outing and the series will come to a close. The trailer for Lucifer's final season was released a few weeks ahead of its release hinting that Michael will be filling in the shoes of his brother and indulge in a romance with detective Chloe Decker, as he continues his task of solving crimes in LA. Read below to know when Lucifer season 5 will start streaming on Netflix in India, Italy, UK, Philippines and others.

What time will Lucifer season 5 start streaming on Netflix?

As seen earlier with many international Netflix series in India, Lucifer season 5 will start streaming from 12:30 PM IST. Viewers from the USA can stream the fifth season from 12:00 AM PT/ 3:00 AM EST. The UK and Italy viewers can stream Lucifer season 5 from 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM respectively. Viewers from the Philippines can stream the season five of Lucifer from 3:00 PM on August 21.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and IIdy Modrovich had previously shared a note on Twitter writing that they were incredibly grateful for Netflix to pick up the show for one last season and end the series on their terms rather than confiding to the network's need. The creators this season around have been reportedly given a clean chit to steer the series in interesting directions. The fifth season will also feature an episode revolving around the Black Lives Matter movement which has been confirmed by showrunner Henderson.

The upcoming fifth season on Netflix will feature eight episodes, the titles have been listed below -

Really Sad Devil Guy Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer! !Diablo! It Never Ends Well for the Chicken Detective Amenadiel BluBallz Our Mojo Spoiler Alert

Though the season has been given only eight episodes, the length of each episode has been bumped up. Each episode of the fifth season is longer than seen in the previous seasons. Showrunner Modrovich had described each episode to be 'supersized'.

