'Mirzapur 2' Release Date Make Fans 'very Excited' For The 'most Awaited' Series

Mirzapur 2 is one of the most awaited web series in the country. The first season was released in 2018, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its second season. Now the makers have announced the premiere date of Mirzapur 2 which is October 23, 2020, and fans of the show cannot contain their excitement.

'Mirzapur 2' date announced, fans show excitement

Most Awaited #AmazonPrime Original #Mirzapur2 premier on 23rd October 2020. This will blast on Prime video. What I believe this will be most watched Web series on any OTT platform by all time.... pic.twitter.com/BJINq3ESdI — Rahul Wadhwani (@WadhwaniRahul1) August 24, 2020

#Mirzapur2 to be released 2 months later on 23/10/2020



Me and my bois rn: pic.twitter.com/4mOLWM8jtd — The Sampoorn guy (@Jhand_Kundali) August 24, 2020

Me waiting for the October 23 from now 😂😂#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/WqPxCqkQ44 — Mahesh Bharath (@MaheshBharath9) August 24, 2020

#Mirzapur2 most awaited web series.

Wait over 🔥🔥🔥🔥

I'm very excited.......... — ᴘʀᴀʙʜᴀᴛ ᴍɪꜱʜʀᴀ (@PRABHAT9174) August 24, 2020

'Mirzapur 2' release date out

The makers have announced the release date of Mirzapur 2 with a small promo video. It shows flashback scenes from the first season on bullets. Voice over of Ali Fazal as “Guddu Bhaiya” says that “there are two kinds of people in the world; alive and dead. Then there is the third kind; injured. They took everything from me and left me alive. Made a mistake.” Number two appears with bullet shells around it. Check out the announcement video.

Mirzapur 2 cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang as the reprises their role in the action-packed series. Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar will be making their debut in the series. Mirzapur 2 is created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

'Mirzapur 2' plot

Ali Fazal will return as “Guddu Bhaiya” with a motive of revenge from Munna Tripathi, played by Divyendu Sharma. Guddu’s brother Bablu and wife Sweety, who was pregnant with his child, was killed by Munna in the last episode. Guddi who was shot in legs managed to escape with the help of his sister Dimpy, played by Harshita Gaur, and his sister-in-law “Golu,” essayed by Shweta Tripathi. A small teaser showed Guddu using walking sticks. On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi as “Kaleen Bhaiya” is regaining control. Mirzapur 2 will be released after a long wait of two years.

