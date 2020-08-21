Amazon Prime Teases 'Mirzapur 2' Release In New Video, Elated Netizens Say 'can't Wait'

“When is Mirzapur 2 releasing?”, this is the most frequently asked question by fans to the star cast on social media. And much to the surprise of the fans, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video recently shared a video and promised to reveal the release date of the highly anticipated series soon. The OTT platform shared a video that was an ode to fans of the web series. The short clip showcased the excitement and curiosity in the fans of the of Mirzapur 2.

Amazon Prime gives an ode to Mirzapur fans

The video starts with the star cast of the film including Divyenndu, Harshita Gaur, and Shriya Pilgaonkar who can be seen visiting college fest and fans cheering for the trio while asking them about the sequel. Further, the video showed several montages of all the cutouts created by people asking about the second installment of the film while writing #MS2W. The video also showed the number of messages the excited fans have been storming since the sequel was announced by the makers. Finally, the video concluded with a message which read, “Jaldi milenge, bahot hua intezaar,” (we shall soon meet as the wait is over).

#ms2w but just this one last time 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ux2qbMJtPc — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 21, 2020

As soon as Amazon Prime shared the video on social media, the frenzy fans could not hold on to their excitement and started trending Mirzapur 2 on the micro-blogging site. Netizens flocked to Twitter while expressing their happiness over receiving the good news about the release date of Mirzapur 2.

One of the users shared the poster of the first season of the series and wrote that he is unable to control his excitement as the sequel is about to come. Another die heart fan of the series who was elated to hear the good news wrote that finally, his favorite series is going to arrive soon. He further wrote that this series is one such for which he had been waiting for a long time. A third user shared a boomerang video of the sequel post and asked the other fans to save the date for the upcoming installment. A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and shared a meme from the film Phir Hera Pheri.

People who were waiting so long for #Mirzapur2,

Finally after seing Fanbase Trailer: pic.twitter.com/QSCy9UNoVh — Khane me kya hai (@kshitiz_ajmera) August 21, 2020

Last month, the cast of Mirzapur 2 was spotted at a dubbing studio. Though the web series was scheduled to begin streaming earlier this year, it got pushed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

