Neena Gupta’s Song From 'Masaba Masaba' Has Fans Hailing Her As Ultimate ‘rockstar’, Watch

Neena Gupta took to her social media to share her latest song, Aunty Kisko Bola Be from the Netflix show, Masaba Masaba. The actor can be seen shaking a leg with Mithila Palkar in the peppy track. While her industry pals gave a huge thumbs up to the song, some of her die-hard fans also gave in some lovely reactions to the track.

Neena Gupta's fans hail her as a rockstar

The fans left some fire and red heart emojis on the comments section under her post. Given her hilarious performance in the track, some of the fans also left some laughter emoticons for the Shubh Mangal Zyadha Savdhaan actor's track. One of the netizens called her a rockstar after witnessing the song.

If that was not enough, one of the fans also hailed her as the ultimate 'swag' given her badass performance in the song. Take a look at the song shared by the Badhaai Ho actor along with the reactions of the netizens to it.

Meanwhile, the actor also spoke to Bhaskar Live about shooting the fun song. She revealed that she had a good time shooting for the song with Mithila. She further added how the background dancers with her were also aunties who were wearing caps and red embellished salwar kameez.

The Mulk actor revealed how she shot for the song in three sequences, wherein in one she can be seen draped in a saree while in the other she can be seen seated in a car. The third sequence had her dancing along with the aunties on the dance floor. She added that with this track, she tried to do something different and danced her heart out.

About the show, Masaba Masaba

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Masaba Masaba introduces Masaba, a fashion designer who runs her label. She also has a complicated relationship with her mother which is played by real-life mother, Neena herself. She is always juggling her professional life with personal aspects of her life.

The series also shows Masaba handling a work crisis, having a discussion along with her partner Satyadeep Misra, and confronting a salesman selling cheap knockoffs of her designs.

