Neena Gupta Has An Important Piece Of Advice For Her Younger Self; Read

Neena Gupta has been making headlines lately after the highly-anticipated trailer of the Netflix Original Masaba Masaba released last week. The Badhai Ho actor has currently been busy promoting the web-show along with daughter Masaba, by featuring on several talk shows. She will also soon appear on the fifth season of Neha Dhupia's most-awaited talk show, No Filter Neha, wherein she will spill the beans about her personal life and reveal her advice to a young Neena Gupta.

Neena Gupta says 'Focus on work, not on men'

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, this year, Neha Dhupia had to conduct the interviews of celebrities for No Filter Neha Season 5 from the confines of her home, unlike the past four seasons of the talk show. This year, veteran actor Neena Gupta is going to be one of the celebrity guests on Dhupia's upcoming season of No Filter Neha, revealed the actor-host herself as she released the trailer of the special 'At Home Edition' of the popular talk show on Instagram. In the trailer shared by the Roadies Judge, Neena Gupta is heard giving her younger self an important piece of advice of focussing on work instead of focussing on men.

For the unversed, back in the 1980s, Neena Gupta's relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards had become the talk of the town, with whom she has a 30-year-old daughter, designer Masaba Gupta. However, Neena never married Richards and chose to instead raise Masaba as a single mother. It was during that time, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor decided to move to Mumbai from New Delhi. Later, on July 15 2008, Gupta tied the knot with Vivek Mehra, a New Delhi-based chartered accountant in a private wedding ceremony held in the United States.

Meanwhile, both Neena and daughter Masaba will soon be seen sharing screen space for the first time in their upcoming fictional show, titled Masaba Masaba. The Netflix Original will premiere on the over-the-top streaming platform on August 28. Masaba Masaba also boasts of a stellar ensemble cast including Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Shibani Dandekar, and Gajraj Rao to name a few in supporting roles/cameos.

Watch the trailer of Masaba Masaba below:

