Neena Gupta Remembers Her '90s Show 'Saans', Shares Co-star Akul's Post About The Show

Actor Neena Gupta recently shared a post put up by her Saans co-star Akul Tripathi, highlighting the return of their show on Tata Sky. In the throwback picture, Neena Gupta can be seen posing with her on-screen family from the fan-favourite show, Saans. The original picture on Akul’s Instagram has been receiving a lot of love from the fans as they remember how they used to watch the show with their families.

Saans throwback post shared by Neena Gupta

Actor Neena Gupta recently shared a story put up by actor Akul Tripathi regarding the time they used to work on the show Saans. He posted a family picture where the lead actors of the show, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Sushmita Daan and Akul Tripathi, can be seen posing for the camera. The four actors played a small and happy family which is disturbed due to the introduction of a vamp in their lives. The show was a major hit at the time of release.

In a little note put next to the throwback picture, Akul Tripathi has written about how amazing it was to work on the critically acclaimed show. He has mentioned that the show aired close to 22 years back which is hard to believe for him. He has also mentioned how he learnt so much from the show when he was working on it.

He also threw some light on how different he looks as he is having trouble recognizing himself. He has also added that this “blast from the past” is now being rerun on Tata Sky, channel no. 505. Have a look at the story shared by Neena Gupta and Akul Tripathi here.

The original throwback picture has received a lot of love from fans as they remember the show Saans and how they used to watch it with their families. Some people can also be seen expressing surprise as they did not know that the young boy on the show was actually Akul Tripathi. Have a look at a bunch of comments on Akul Tripathi’s Instagram post here.

