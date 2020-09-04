The Mandalorian Season 2 Release Announcement An Attempt To Hide Boyega's Accusation: Fans

The Mandalorian Season 2 release date has just been launched and fans have been extremely excited for the same. But a number of Twitter users think that the makers let out the release date of The Mandalorian Season 2 to silence John Boyega and his racial discrimination allegations. Read more to know about The Mandalorian Season 2 and John Boyega.

Fans think The Mandalorian makers ignore John Boyega and release their Season 2 release date

John Boyega recently shocked the world with his impactful interview with GQ where he opened up about experiencing racial discrimination while shooting Star Wars. John also called ou the makers for lack of representation of black characters in their popular sci-fi movie franchise. He also wanted to tell Disney to not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side. He ended the conversation by staying that it’s not good and he'll be open about it. He accused the top heads at Disney of racially discriminating against him on the sets of Star Wars franchise.

John’s words were being heard on social media until the Star Wars fans started spamming about The Mandalorian Season 2 release date. This made fans accuse the makers of using The Mandalorian Season 2 release date to divert attention from the allegations made by him. A fan commented, “And just like that, the John Boyega trending topic slips beneath “The Mandalorian” and googling Star Wars is a lot of Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda. Coincidence or not, they silenced him today”.

Similarly, a number of other fans of the Pacific Rim Uprising star have been backing the star and have noticed the makers’ trick to steer away from John Boyega’s accusations. The fans have been sharing a number of posts from their respective social media accounts regarding the same. Here are some popular fan reactions about John Boyega and The Mandalorian Season 2 release date.

baby yoda is an incredibly insidious gambit on disney's part to strengthen their monopoly over the entertainment industry and it's never been worse than today, when they're trying to silence legitimate criticism of the racism they perpetuate — annie ✨ (@joycefinkels) September 2, 2020

Who John should be blaming is JJ Abrams, in addition to Disney. There's strong evidence that JJ made a lot of empty promises to not only John Boyega, but Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver as well.



John should hold JJ accountable on making false and empty promises to him as well. — Amber Goldsmith (@acagoldsmith) September 2, 2020

And just like that, the John Boyega trending topic slips beneath “The Mandalorian” and googling Star Wars is a lot of Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda. Coincidence or not, they silenced him today. — jessa (@directedbyrian) September 2, 2020

was john speaking out and then disney got mandalorian crap trending to try and get people to stop noticing? 💙 — mmmm cute trotskyist juice ✿ ❀ (@wattehfack) September 2, 2020

you’re allowed to be excited for the mandalorian season 2. lots of very talented people worked on it. be excited for it.



but don’t use it to sweep what john boyega said under the rug. recognize you can be excited for it while also calling disney out. — mads ♡ (@poessunflower) September 2, 2020

The Mandalorian Season 2 Release date and cast

The Mandalorian Season 2 has now been confirmed and it is scheduled to go live on October 30, 2020. The fans have been excited to see baby Yoda back on the screen and witness the adventure set in faraway galaxies. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are still going to be taking up the directorial position in The Mandalorian Season 2. The series has successfully managed to keep the audience waiting for the season 2 with their extremely interesting cliff hanger at the end of season 1. Here are all the cast members playing a prominent role in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett (rumoured)

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth (rumoured)

Michael Biehn (rumoured)

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze (rumoured)

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano (rumoured)

