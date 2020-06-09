'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Gets 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave On-board

Sam Hargrave received praise for his feature directorial debut with Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. He has served as a second unit director on blockbuster projects like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool, Atomic Blonde and more. Now, Hargrave has been brought in to work as the second unit director on The Mandalorian season 2. Read to know what he has to say about the Star Wars series.

The Mandalorian S2 gets Sam Hargrave

In an interview with a daily, Sam Hargrave revealed that he will serve as the second unit director on The Mandalorian season 2 and talked about the project. He said that the makers came to him while he was in the middle of post-production of Extraction. He was editing the film and got a call from Colin Wilson, one of the line producers, who said that Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian series, is looking for someone to bring into the team or add to the family who has experience with action. Wilson stated that the team there did a great job in the first season and it was just all fun. But they wanted to build on that and bring a new perspective and take it to another level for the next season. Hargrave said, 'That sounds like a fun challenge,’ replying to Wilson.

Sam Hargrave talked about the unique way in which The Mandalorian season 2 was being made before the production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that he liked the people over there and called Jon Favreau great. He went to the team and it was a really fascinating adventure. The filmmaker stated that they had a “crazy way of shooting". He mentioned that some of the stuff is traditionally shot, with the live-action and blue screen on the backlot, but they have also got a technology called 'The Volume' where it is like the inside of a live game engine. Hargrave noted that it is “quite insane” what technology nowadays is available to filmmakers. It was really eye-opening for him, the potential of this technology that Favreau and the team had been working on. He described it as a really fun learning experience.

Sam Hargrave pointed out the difference in working on Extraction and The Mandalorian season 2. He said that with the former, he is in the editing room so he can be extremely confident about what the action is going to be. But he would not be editing the sequel episodes. However, he knows that the footage they delivered, as a second-unit, the team seemed to be happy with. The filmmaker mentioned that he has worked closely with the stunt team that had done the first season and praised them by saying that they did a really great job.

He disclosed that his addition to the series was just to bring a little extra perspective. Add a few things, things he has learned while working on superhero movies, little tricks which make the performances easier, and using visual effects to enhance certain things. Bringing a little bit of experience and knowledge to where they could take it to another level and up the ante. Hargrave stated that The Mandalorian season 2 is “really, really cool.” The way the story arcs is really cool. So they tried to have the action represent that and take it to the next level. He thinks they did it.

