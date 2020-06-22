Taika Waititi Reveals He Would Cuddle With Baby Yoda While Shooting 'The Mandalorian'

Taika Waititi is a popular filmmaker and actor who is known for his contribution to the Hollywood film industry including Star Wars. He recently spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed some unknown facts from the sets of Star Wars. Taika Waititi said that he had the best time working on The Mandalorian. He said so because he got the opportunity to cuddle ‘Baby Yoda’ on the sets.

Taika Waititi's experience on sets of The Mandalorian

Taika Waititi was responsible for directing the final episode of the series that was created by Jon Favreau. The director revealed to a media portal that he would often take breaks during shoots just to cuddle with the Baby Yoda doll. The doll is also known as 'The Child' on the show, and the director said that it would be pretty heartless not to cuddle Baby Yoda when you get the opportunity to. He also mentioned that the toy reminded him so much of his babies when they were 6 months old. He said that he couldn’t help it and had to hold the toy in the same way.

The Child happens to be from the exact same alien species as Yoda from the original Star Wars movies. According to the film’s plot, the child was about 50 years old. But he will still be considered as a child because of the extremely long lifespans of his species. Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian initially tries to capture him for a bounty but then starts building a strong bond with him and makes it his job to protect him at all costs.

More about Taika Waititi

Currently, Taika Waititi will be getting back to complete his upcoming MCU film. After the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika was given the opportunity to direct the upcoming Thor film, Thor: Love & Thunder. The fans have been expecting a lot from the upcoming Thor film after watching Ragnarock.

An entertainment portal asked Waititi the current status of the film and when the shooting of the film is going to take place. To this, the filmmaker replied they move down to Sydney around April and according to him maybe, then they might just start shooting probably around August. It seems like the fans will not have to wait long to hear about the film's shooting.

The true fans of MCU will be eagerly waiting for this addition to the Thor franchise which makes Thor the only MCU character who is getting a fourth film. Not only this, but the fans can expect to see Natalie Portman as Jane Foster again in the film which features Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

