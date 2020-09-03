The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Date For Streaming On Disney Plus Revealed!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released in November 2019 at several places on Disney+ platform. It garnered great reviews from the viewers and turned out to be a successful venture for the newly launched streaming service. Soon after it gained popularity, a second season was announced. Now, the release date of The Mandalorian season 2 is finally out.

The Mandalorian season 2 premiere date revealed on Disney+

The makers have recently disclosed the release date of The Mandalorian season 2. They made the announcement through their social media handles. All-new episodes are scheduled to commence streaming from October 30, on Disney Plus exclusively. A fresh poster was also dropped by the makers. It features the Mandalorian and the Child (Baby Yoda), as they are looking at each other. While the font style remains the same as season one, the colour scheme has changed. Check out the post announcing the date.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

Fans got excited with the news of The Mandalorian season 2. Many demanded a trailer, which is likely to release in mid-September or early-October. Some said that the cannot wait for its premiere

The Mandalorian season 2 cast has Pedro Pascal reprising his character as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian. Baby Yoda, called as The Child, will also return to partner up with the bounty hunter. Giancarlo Esposito who played Moff Giden in the first season will make a comeback as the character but is said to have more screen-time in season two. The cast also features Rosario Dawson as Rebel Alliance spymaster Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett, Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Timothy Olyphant, Gina Carano, Omid Abtahi, Ming-Na Wen and others.

#TheMandalorian is nominated for 15 Emmy® Awards including “Outstanding Drama Series." pic.twitter.com/sUNtLTbReY — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) July 28, 2020

According to Variety, The Mandalorian bought over 60.5 million paying subscribers worldwide in the first nine months of Disney Plus launch. It was among the very first Disney + original series to gain success and gave a boost to the streaming platform. The show is created by Jon Favreau and features several directors. The first season consisted of eight episodes, with a few helmed by Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.

The Mandalorian season 2 will mark the return of Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau and Bryce Dallas Howard as the directors. Dave Filoni will also helm an episode and has even penned down one. New filmmakers for the second season include Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez, and Carl Weathers. The number of episodes have not been revealed yet.

